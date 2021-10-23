Montrose High School’s Noah Richmond has been named the Southwestern League Player of the Year.
SWL All-Conference selections for boys golf were released earlier this week and Richmond earned the conference’s top honor after a successful sophomore season in which he qualified for state, where he posted a two-day total of 145 and was one of five players to score an under par round at City Park.
Richmond was also named to the SWL first-team and was joined by teammates Jake Legg, Liam Beshoar and Connor Bell as first-team selections.
“Noah showed a quite a bit of growth from freshman to sophomore year,” Montrose boys golf coach Steve Skiff said. “He grew in a lot of different ways, and grew a lot physically and was able to hit the ball further. His mental game really grew and he plays with a lot of confidence, which is huge for his game, and he had a lot of great leadership moments for us.”
All four qualified for state and helped Montrose finish eighth as a team at the 4A state tournament.
The group led Montrose to four tournament wins during the 2021 season and later helped capture MHS’s sixth straight regional championship in September.
“Those guys were consistent and we do have a deep team,” Skiff said. “Jake got to play in his third state tournament and Connor and Liam played in their first state tournament. The overall consistency is what made them first-team All-Conference. They all had great seasons and we look forward to having all four of them back.”
Here are the rest of the 2021 SWL All-Conference boys golf selections:
Fruita• Kade Hayward, senior (first-team)
• Dillon Jones, freshman (second-team)
• Ky Korte, freshman (second-team)
Grand Junction• Jack Kaul, freshman (second-team)
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
