It was the kind of game that the routine fan would pay attention to longer. And it was definitely the kind of game a soccer enthusiast would relish and cherish.
Aiden Harrell acrobatically finding ways to score. Quincy Cooling dashing past opponents. Through balls that looked too easy from midfielders, set up perfectly towards the goal — a striker’s dream.
The mix flawlessly came together at Montrose High School on Tuesday, where the school’s boys soccer team won 9-0 over Delta High School.
The score says a lot about the game itself — Montrose was dominant from the start. The Indians could have had more, though. A lot more.
“We’re finishing what we need to,” Harrell said after Tuesday’s win. “Not finishing everything we have, which is the difference between good and great, which is obviously what we’re looking for. But we’re doing good right now. There’s a lot of stuff we need to work on.”
If the first two games are any indication, Montrose could well be on its way towards “great.” It’s a short sample size, sure, in a scheduled 15-game season. The players, along with head coach Cassie Snyder, know they’ll be challenged — talented 4A teams like Battle Mountain, Doherty and Pueblo South are up next on Montrose’s schedule.
But the 2-0 August, and the differential of 15 goals scored to zero allowed, stem from what was a productive summer, and a team willing to embrace the “start fast” mantra.
Discipline, too, has a lot to say about Montrose’s early success.
“It’s about that consistency,” Snyder said. “Being disciplined in the way we play, consistent play and keeping your momentum and intensity level up. We can’t just say, “oh, well we can just walk out and win the game.’ That was my message at the beginning of the game — this is about discipline. We can’t get overconfident and get sloppy. We need to play exactly the way we intend to play every game, and get the result that we should get.
“They did that. They did exactly that.”
Sporting a 6-0 lead coming out of halftime, Montrose didn’t relent. Cooling, Harrell and Encarnacion played 50/50 balls as if the game were scoreless. Bowden Vigil kept plays alive, and almost scored his first career high school goal (an offside penalty nullified it) in the first minute of the second half.
Christian Lucero, just like he did in the season opener, was shifty, winning one-on-one battles.
This all came after Montrose scored its first five goals within the first 15 minutes of the first half. Goals were pouring in, one after the other. “Five goals? That’s ridiculous,” Snyder said of the team’s start on Tuesday. “That was pretty exciting, honestly. We’ve never beat Delta like that either. They did what I asked them to do.”
Montrose’s midfielders did that and more. On Tuesday, their assists often found the right seams, and Montrose’s strikers, so far, have used their speed and ability to win those foot races.
“Midfield is the most important part of the team, I think, because we string together all the passes,” Harrell said. “With that game it shows especially because we had a large passing percentage compared to theirs. The midfielders had the largest part to play in that, and the strikers did too because they spread out the field a little better.”
The Indians’ strikers have had a field day so far. Cooling now has two hat tricks, already tying his goal total from last season (6). He had back-to-back scores in the second half on Tuesday. Harrell punched in two scores for the second consecutive game, and now has four goals. He’s two scores away from matching the six he scored in 10 games last spring.
What helps is Montrose’s willingness to be patient with a possession, and a deep roster that’s filled with depth, which is receiving contributions from younger players. Freshman Brody Cooling had two shots on goal Tuesday. Vigil, of course, has offered additional balance. Overall, when needed, the Indians have more than a few options to go to.
Defensively, Aaron Simpson, one of Montrose’s center backs, has helped anchor a backline that’s off to a stellar start — Delta had just four total chances on Tuesday with one shot on goal. Jesus Chavez has helped on that front, too.
“It boosts our confidence,” said Adriel Encarnacion of the team’s top-down contributions. “The more we play like this, the more we can repeatedly keep playing at this level.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
