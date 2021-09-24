Going into Friday’s matchup between Montrose and Grand Junction, on paper, it seemed one-sided.
The Montrose Indians are ranked No. 5 in 4A and off to a 4-0 start, and the winless Grand Junction Tigers, a young, rebuilding program that hasn’t scored more than seven points in a game this season.
It was no surprise then that three plays into the contest pretty much defined how the night would go.
Two plays into the Tigers’ opening drive, Montrose's Bode Greiner forced a fumble and recovered the ball at Grand Junction’s 17.
On Montrose’s first offensive play of the night, Ethan Hartman dashed 17 yards towards the end zone, giving Montrose a 7-0 lead 54 seconds into the game.
The score was the first of eight Montrose touchdowns in a 54-6 victory of Grand Junction on the eve of Homecoming.
“I just was proud of the kids,” Montrose head coach Brett Mertens said. “On Homecoming sometimes you have a lot of distractions and you don’t play as well, and Grand Junction is a young team. We just wanted to play good football and not come out flat. We literally almost executed perfectly early in the game.”
Mertens’ assessment holds true when looking at the first-half box score. After Montrose forced a three-and-out on the Tigers’ second drive, Hartman’s 65-yard touchdown run two plays later padded the Indians’ lead.
Montrose scored on its next four possessions — a 58-yard TD run by Gabe Miller, a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gage Wareham to wide receiver Bridger Kurtz, Austin Griffin’s 37-yard scamper and another dash by Miller, this time from 36 yards out, giving the Indians a 42-0 halftime advantage.
Meanwhile, Montrose’s defense held the Tigers to 39 total yards in the first half.
“We’re feeling great because it’s on Homecoming,” Kurtz said. “I think most importantly we grew as a team. Everybody got better today and we received some confidence heading into next week, which is a huge game.”
Fans might point out the Indians’ defense, but it was Miller who really stood out — both as a runner and kicker.
After Miller’s second score of the night — he finished with 97 yards rushing on four carries — the senior had the opportunity to kick the extra point. He earned it after winning a competition between the seniors during practice the day before — the last man standing gets to kick a PAT on Friday.
Of course, Miller won. And on Friday, his PAT was good.
“I’ve always wanted to make a PAT in a game. That’s been my goal forever,” said Miller, laughing. “It felt so good to actually get a chance to do it.”
Montrose’s energy stemmed from additional production in the first half, specifically between Wareham and Kurtz. The two have been slowly developing a connection as a QB-WR duo, and had their best night as a tandem, connecting three times for 39 yards and a touchdown, which came in the first quarter.
“He’s a weapon out there,” Mertens said of Kurtz. “It’s nice to be able to be more than one dimensional. If we can keep teams honest, Bridger’s a big, tall athletic kid, and teams are going to have to account for him.”
Kurtz’ big night was more than enough for Montrose’s offense, and the Indians’ defense, as they have been known to do, repeatedly swarmed Grand Junction’s offensive line. Quarterback Isaiah Biocic could rarely find room in the secondary, and he and running back Landon Grossnickle seemed to be stuck in quicksand all night, rushing for no gain.
An eight-play drive in the fourth quarter was the Tigers’ longest of the night. Biocic completed a pass to Bradyn Prettyman for a 13-yard gain, and on 4th and goal at Montrose’s 8, he tossed a floater to Gavin Walsh, who worked back towards the ball and made the catch in the end zone.
The big lead gave members of Montrose’s junior varsity some run. In the fourth quarter, junior TJ Saunders came in at quarterback and threw a 13-yard touchdown to Jacob Hawks. On the next possession, and final play of the game, Austin Zimmer ran 47 yards untouched for a touchdown.
Next up for Montrose (5-0) is a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best in 4A. The Indians will head to Palmer Ridge next Friday to face the Bears, who won Friday night and also moved to 5-0.
As of Friday, Palmer Ridge is ranked No. 1 in 4A. As league rivals, the Bears and Indians will be playing for sole possession of first place in the division.
“We’re super excited for the opportunity to play (Palmer Ridge),” Mertens said. “We’re not going to have to give them motivational speeches. We’re gonna be ready to go. We’ve had this one circled all year.
“We’re gonna go down there and come out swinging and give them our best shot and see where we stand. They're ranked No. 1 right now and if you want to be a championship contender, you’ve got to be able to beat those teams.”
