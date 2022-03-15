The sound of a baseball hitting the bat and a fastball popping the catcher’s mitt signals a new beginning for coach Tyler Vincent and his Olathe Pirates baseball team.
“I am completely excited for the season to be completely honest with you. Everybody keeps asking "what do you have" but really we have a whole bunch of young kids so we don’t really know as yet exactly what we do have.”
Coach is certainly correct with regard to the experience of his club. The roster lists two seniors, one junior, four sophomores and a dozen freshmen.
This team will be tested beginning this week. The Pirates will have a junior varsity game on Thursday against Montrose. At least a half dozen of the freshmen will probably pitch an inning just to get the feel of the competition.
“A lot of these freshmen are going to start three varsity games this weekend," Vincent said. "We are going to ask them to move around some positions and try some things to make the team better. These kids have been working hard, many of them since the Thanksgiving break hitting in the shed and throwing, so hopefully that will pay off. We are going to make a lot of mistakes, we are super young, but as long as we keep moving in the right direction, that is what our coaches are asking for.”
Pitching is always key at any and every level in baseball.
“Bryson Inda threw a bunch for the Pirates last season. He threw a bunch as a freshman last year and he will be called upon to take on a significant role on the pitching staff. We might have to use some of our older guys that haven’t pitched a whole lot but we have some young freshmen have been throwing and pitching for a while now. It’s just going to take game experience at this level and that is what they will get this year.”
So what might a very young starting lineup look like throughout the four games the Pirates will play this weekend? Dakotah Dunn will start behind the plate. Inda will pitch the first tournament game. Warren Wagner will probably start at third base, Tanner Westerman will be at second base and Lucan Barber will hold down first base.
Shortstop will be manned by one of the dozen freshmen, as will all three outfield positions.
The 2022 Luke Oeltjenbruns Memorial Tournament put on by Delta High School will begin with a couple of games on Thursday and then games throughout Friday and Saturday. Sixteen teams from throughout the region will be represented at five different playing sites. There will be 20 games before the tournament is completed.
The Pirates will host Pagosa Springs on Friday at 11 a.m. Then at 4 p.m. Eagle Valley will provide the opposition.
On Saturday the Pirates will take on Salida with the first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. All of these games will be hosted by Olathe.