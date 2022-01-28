Second-quarter dominance from Moffat County was the deciding factor in Friday’s game against Montrose. The Bulldogs (8-5) scored 21 points to the Indians’ nine, which helped the former take a 60-51 victory.
Montrose (9-8) outscored Moffat County in the other three quarters combined 42-39.
The Indians faced a 36-26 deficit at halftime, but the Bulldogs kept pace with them in the final two periods, negating any chance for a comeback.
Bryar Moss was Montrose’s leading scorer with 15 points. She was 5-for-9 from three-point range and added two assists and two rebounds.
Josie Coulter and Taylor Yanosky had eight points each and were a combined 6-for-13 from the floor. Ashley Ortega and Taygan Rocco followed with six points apiece.
The loss is Montrose’s second straight and fourth in its past five games. The Indians started January with a 2-1 road trip at the Rampart Holiday Classic but have inched closer to .500 since defeating Pueblo West handedly on Jan. 8.
Thursday’s loss presents reason for optimism. It’s the first game since that win against Pueblo West Montrose has scored more than 40 points. They also played competitively earlier this week against Grand Junction Central, a top five 4A club.
A matchup against Durango (1-5) on Saturday is set to tip off at 1:30 p.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
