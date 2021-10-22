Montrose High School football (9-0) inched itself closer to a perfect 10-0 regular season with a commanding 50-7 victory over Air Academy (3-6) Friday night.
Indians quarterback Gage Wareham extended his touchdown pass streak to three games after finding Hunter Duke for a score in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Montrose’s running game did what it does best — move the chains and explode for chunk plays. It’s what they’ve done all season.
Ethan Hartman, Montrose’s shifty running back and ideal complement to the bruising, bulldozing Austin Griffin, punched in a score to extend the lead to 14-0. The third touchdown came from Bode Greiner, a linebacker but former fullback that was given an offensive opportunity and capitalized.
Griffin added the fourth score, a rushing touchdown, and Wareham connected with Hartman for another touchdown pass.
By then, it was 35-0 Montrose at halftime featuring a flawless box score for a coaching staff that probably is starting to forget what calling for a punt sounds like.
“The key for us is it really doesn’t have to do with the other team,” Montrose coach Brett Mertens said of the team’s offense. “It’s us executing and putting ourselves in manageable down and distance and having no penalties or turnovers. If we do that, we’re tough to stop.”
Air Academy learned that early with Montrose playing clean football. They also learned how absurdly versatile the Indians’ offense is.
In the third quarter, Blake Griffin scored on a run and became the sixth different Indian on Friday to take part in a play that resulted in a touchdown. Jacob Hawks and TJ Saunders made it seven and eight by connecting on a touchdown pass, though that came during garbage time in the fourth quarter with Montrose leading by more than 40.
“We really like this group of kids,” Mertens said. “We have four or five kids that can carry the ball and are doing a good job of executing the plays that are called. I think anytime you have that many weapons it’s nice because you’re not just relying on one kid.
“Every year is a little different and our offensive line is playing pretty effectively and the running backs are doing a great job when they get the ball in their hands.”
Friday’s effort was the third time Montrose has scored at least 50 points in a game this season. They’ve outscored opponents 376 to 117 through nine games.
With Friday’s game against Air Academy the last regular season road game of the season, the win ensures Montrose will finish with an undefeated road record for the second time in three years.
The Indians, likely to remain at No. 1 in 4A on Monday when the updated coaches poll from CHSAA is released, will have a chance to make it a perfect 10-0 next week at home against Ponderosa, another top-of-the-class 4A team and ranked No. 6 in the 4A football RPI (Montrose is No. 2, behind No. 1 Pine Creek).
Ponderosa has won the last three meetings against Montrose.
“I expect our kids to be fired up and ready to go,” Mertens said. “(Ponderosa) has had our number so we’re excited for another chance to get after them. It’ll be fun to be back at home and we’re expecting a great football game.”