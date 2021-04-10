There were two instances last week where Montrose found itself in a tough position — the first, on April 1, when the Indians were down 3-0 to Durango in the first half. The second, earlier this week, was much of the same — down 3-1 to Grand Junction after 40 minutes.
Montrose got on the board against Durango after an Aiden Harrell score, but the Indians lost 5-1.
The outcome didn’t improve against Grand Junction, where Montrose lost 4-2.
The pair of losses, coming after a strong 1-0 victory over Durango (Adriel Encarnacion scored the game-winner in that one), have put the Indians at 4-3 with three games left in the regular season.
“We just needed to play smarter defense really from the beginning of the game,” Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said of the start of both games. “... If you concede three goals in the first half, you put yourself in a very difficult position to recover from.”
Snyder said the Indians put forth solid efforts for comebacks, but the large deficits can make it too tall a task to regain or take the lead. Montrose came within one against the Tigers after a score from Diego Vargas, but Grand Junction (5-1-2) scored another in the second half, and goalkeeper Parker Stanfield’s day (12 saves) helped it secure its league-leading fourth conference win.
Although the Indians are in the middle of a two-game skid, after starting 4-1, panic hasn’t crept in with three games to go. The Indians have had numerous opportunities for scores (they had more shots on goal than the Tigers in the loss) Snyder said, and the offense is continuously improving. Montrose found quality opportunities against the Tigers, but just couldn’t finish them.
The Indians’ shots on goal has been strong. It’s just a matter of finishing, the Indians coach added.
“I can’t speak highly enough how tough they’ve been,” Snyder said of the players. “It may seem lopsided in the score, but if you take into consideration how close so many of the games have been in our league, it just is a testament that the teams in the league are tough, especially for our (team) age.”
The Indians do have a younger group, and it’s been an extremely competitive Southwestern League conference this spring. The Tigers lead the way with four wins (4-1-1), and Montrose is right there with them at 4-2. Durango split the season series with Montrose, and sit at 3-1-2. Even Fruita, at 1-3-3, has played competitively, outscoring conference opponents 9-8.
“Most of the strategy from the other (conference) teams is physicality,” Snyder said of the competitive SWL. “Their entire strategy relies on being incredibly physical with us. That’s always been the case since I’ve been here. They have big players and generally, from my perspective, try to beat us down in the first half. That’s really their defensive strategy and it has worked for them.”
What’s working in the Indians’ favor is the presence of a healthy roster, as there’s just been the normal “smaller” injuries. The players’ fitness levels have also been another key factor, Snyder said.
After playing five games in a span of 12 days, there’s been more time for rest and recovery, as well as proper game preparation. And despite the back-to-back losses, the Indians’ early season success showed a flip of the script is possible, Snyder said.
“I’m so happy with the creativity in their attack and their culture, and they continue to grow and they get better every day,” Snyder said of the players. “We’re going to make the defensive adjustments that we need to make, if we can get those things sorted out, improve in our attacking game, we’ll win on Wednesday and Friday.”
Three wins next week for Montrose, currently ranked No. 26 in the RPI standings (the state playoff bracket won’t be seeded, however), could help clinch an SWL crown. The Indians face Grand Junction on Wednesday and Grand Junction Central on Friday, a squad Montrose defeated 4-0 on March 16.
MHS finishes the season against Aspen, a contest previously scheduled for next Saturday, but will now be made up at a later date.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.