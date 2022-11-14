Montrose High School alum and Colorado Mesa University kicker Lucas Ruiz Diaz ended his football career Saturday with 303 points.

Ruiz Diaz graduated from Montrose in 2016 before heading to CMU in the fall of 2017 after a gap year. After redshirting his first year and receiving an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he started as the Mavericks kicker for five seasons (2018-2022).



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?