Montrose High School alum and Colorado Mesa University kicker Lucas Ruiz Diaz ended his football career Saturday with 303 points.
Ruiz Diaz graduated from Montrose in 2016 before heading to CMU in the fall of 2017 after a gap year. After redshirting his first year and receiving an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he started as the Mavericks kicker for five seasons (2018-2022).
At CMU, the son of Monica and Sisinio Ruiz Diaz majored in business management. He enjoys golfing and spending time with friends and family.
A list of Ruiz Diaz’s accomplishments:
2021 — All-RMAC Second Team selection. Handled all field goal duties and finished the season 12-for-16 on FG attempts and 41-of-43 on PATs. He hit a season-long 43-yard field goal in the win over Black Hills State on Nov. 6 and was 4-for-5 in the season-opening win over William Jewell on Sept. 2.
2020 — Played in all three games during the COVID-shortened season. Handled the field goal duties, finishing 1-for-4 on the season. His lone field goal came from 38 yards out and was the game-winner in overtime against Chadron State on Oct. 10.
2019 — Played in nine games and went 9-for-12 on his field goal attempts. He hit a career-long 51-yard field goal against Chadron State on Sept. 26. Ruiz Diaz went 31-for-35 on his point after attempts and made a season-high three field goals in the season opener against South Dakota Mines.
2018 — All-RMAC Honorable Mention. Ruiz Diaz was a perfect 49-for-49 on his PAT opportunities and went 12-for-16 on field goal attempts with a long of 43 yards. He averaged 55.2 yards per kickoff, including nine touchbacks.
