Montrose and Olathe players are welcoming the return of fall football

A few days after the official first day of fall, a familiar sensation brushed over student-athletes at Montrose and Olathe high schools. It took some lengthy decision-making and several discussions to reach this point, but the players were back on the field for the first official practice of the fall football season.
Last Friday, Montrose County School District opted for Season A (fall) after the Colorado High School Activities Association voted to allow local schools to determine whether they would play in the fall or spring (Season C), ending a months-long process regarding the return of the sport.
Normally, players would pad up in August, but after a tumultuous spring and summer due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and uncertainty on when teams would play, they’re glad to be back.
“It’s exciting,” said OHS linebacker Gavin Hall. “Working all summer and hoping it would come around, and it just came out of nowhere and we got it back.”
“There’s just nothing quite like the environment of fall football,” said MHS senior right tackle Colten Brueggeman. “I think it’s going to be a lot nicer than having to worry about that spring season.”
Both schools worked through walkthroughs to begin the week before adding helmets to the mix on Thursday. Montrose worked through drills near the end of practice — kickoff formation, PAT attempts — while the Pirates cut practice short, opting for a team-bonding activity in the evening, a key component for the team’s chemistry in a shortened season, Hall said.
“We’re like a family,” the senior said. “We got to get together and be a family, get everybody acclimated.”
It’s a message that also resonates in Montrose’s camp. Seniors are leading the way, three-year starter Keagan Goodwin said, as the team is well aware how precious their time with the sport can be.
“Senior year, that’s a big deal,” Brueggeman said. “... we’ve been waiting for this for a really long time and [the pandemic] just showed us how quickly it can all disappear for us.”
“You realize this year, more than ever, that nothing is promised, so it definitely helps us realize this is probably the last fall season most of us will play,” said Goodwin, who passed for 561 yards and six touchdowns last season.
So far, the team is “having fun just being out there,” MHS coach Brett Mertens said. There are a few differences, like players required to wear masks if not participating in a drill, but the focus is on the students after a number of circumstances (pandemic, discussions between the governor’s office and CHSAA) flip flopped the football timeline.
Also, potential season disruptions lurk if a student tests positive for COVID-19, which could result in a cancelation of a Friday contest. (MCSD, to conduct contact tracing, canceled a softball game earlier this week between Montrose and Grand Junction Central after an individual in an MHS cohort tested positive for COVID-19.)
“I’m 100% in to just try to give these kids the best experience they can have for this one year, and these seniors especially. They deserve it,” Mertens said.
“You reflect on what’s really important through it all, which is helping these young men,” he continued. “I believe with all my heart that football is what these kids need right now, and they need something in their life that’s positive and that’s normal.”
The Indians, who will open as host to Chatfield in early October, were reshuffled into the 4A Western Slope League alongside Grand Junction, Fruita, Grand Junction Central, Ponderosa and Palmer Ridge. Montrose played all of this year’s division rivals but Palmer Ridge last season, and went 3-1, with the loss coming from a 7-0 defeat against Ponderosa.
MHS (10-3 in 2019) will play each team once in 2020, a challenge the Indians welcome.
“We have a good schedule,” Goodwin said. “It’s tough teams. I’m excited to show off what we got this year.”
OHS senior wide receiver Brandon Nicolas would welcome a longer schedule, but is grateful to be back on the field.
“Just knowing that us seniors have a chance to get and play on the field is exciting,” he said.
The Pirates head to Trinidad to open the season, also in early October. Fitted into the 1A Western Slope League, Olathe will face Cedaredge, Paonia, Hotchkiss, Meeker and Gunnison throughout the year.
MHS and OHS will play six games in 2020, and are tentatively scheduled to play Oct. 9, but dates and times are not finalized as athletic directors from local schools work out the details.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
