The Olathe High School cross country team returned to Delta for a meet on Friday and again finished with high placements from a few runners.
Miguel Almanza, who has been running well all season, led the way for the Pirates. He finished 4th with a time of 18:23, the senior’s second straight top-five finish.
Cesar Franco crossed the finish line at 19:53, good for 17th place for varsity runners.
Cheyanne Germann, who’s been battling injuries this season, was able to compete on Friday and finished 23rd (25:07). Raquel Lovato was the only other runner on the girls side who ran in Delta, and placed 36th (40:48).
Additional placements on the OHS boys side include Conner Ripley (22nd), Daniel Rogue (31st), Bruno Ramirez (34th) and Lukus Barber (46th).
Due to number restrictions from the Colorado High School Activities Association, Montrose High School coach Brian Simpson wasn’t able to bring a handful of runners to Gunnison for last weekend’s meet.
However, a pair of seniors ended with top-20 finishes. Alex Wheeler, after finishing 15th on the junior varsity side on Friday in Fruita, placed 18th with a time of 20:33 in Gunnison. Jadon Mangrum was a second quicker (20:32) than Wheeler and finished 17th.
“The Gunnison crew ran very well,” Simpson said. “Most ran their fastest race of the season and some of our veterans beat their times from last year. Alex Wheeler, a senior, PRed in Fruita on Friday and then again in Gunnison on Saturday. This was a great accomplishment.”
Senior Sage Wilber was 25th (27:19) while junior Jacob Kettell was 23rd (21:43).
