The Palmer Ridge Bears traveled across town and destroyed the Air Academy Kadets 56-0 on Friday evening, tightening their grip on the top spot in the CHSAA rankings. The rest of last week’s top 10 results are as follows:
No. 2 Broomfield 56, Adams City 0
No. 3 Ponderosa 55, Far Northwest H.S. 27
No. 4 Loveland 57, Skyline 0
No. 5 Montrose 61, Coronado 6
No. 6 Denver South 45, Vista Peak 14
No. 7 Heritage 21, Stanley Lake 3
No. 8 Vista Peak 59, Cheyenne Mountain 7
No. 9 Erie 53, Silver Creek 15
No. 10 Fruita-Monument 41, Aurora Central 14
There are several changes in the rankings after the dust settled last weekend. Despite a big win the Erie Tigers dropped out of the Top 10, and Mesa Ridge, the next opponent for the Montrose Red Hawks climbed into the Top 10. The other changes are as follows along with the next opponent.
No. 1 Palmer Ridge (8-0) at Cheyenne Mountain (3-5)
No. 2 Broomfield (8-0) at No. 8 Fruita-Monument (6-2)
No. 3 Loveland (7-1) at Windsor (5-3)
No. 4 Montrose (6-2) at No. 10 Mesa Ridge (6-2)
No. 5 Ponderosa (6-2) at Thomas Jefferson (4-4)
No. 6 Denver South (7-1) at Far Northwest H.S.
No.7 Vista Ridge (6-2) at Rampart (3-5)
No. 9 Heritage (6-2) at Aurora Central (3-5)
MaxPreps, another outfit that pays close attention to high school sports ranks the Top 10 football teams regardless of CHSAA classification (from 5A to 6 man) each week. This week the Bruins of Cherry Creek High School continues to cling to the top spot. Interestingly enough 8 of the top teams are in 5A and 2 teams (Palmer Ridge and Broomfield) are in 4A.
No. 1 Cherry Creek (7-1)
No. 2 Valor Christian (6-2)
No. 3 Ralston Valley (6-2)
No. 4 Regis Jesuit (5-3)
No. 5 Columbine (7-1)
No. 6 Palmer Ridge (8-0)
No. 7 Thunder Ridge (8-0)
No. 8 Grandview (6-2)
No. 9 Broomfield (8-0)
No. 10 Pine Creek (6-2)
It is interesting to note that several other 4A team are ranked in the Top 25 of the MaxPreps listing. They are Ponderosa (15th), Loveland (16th) and Montrose (23rd). This weekend’s game will of necessity change the rankings to some degree as several of the teams will be facing off against one another.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone