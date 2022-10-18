mhs football dietrich and linville

Abbott Dietrich (33) and Landon Linville (34) gang tackle a Coronado runner in this past week's 61-6 thumping. The Red Hawks are ranked fifth in their CHSAA rankings.

 

 (Samantha Ross/SRActionShot)

The Palmer Ridge Bears traveled across town and destroyed the Air Academy Kadets 56-0 on Friday evening, tightening their grip on the top spot in the CHSAA rankings. The rest of last week’s top 10 results are as follows:

No. 2 Broomfield 56, Adams City 0



