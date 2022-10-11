Junior running back Blake Griffin has been selected as the Montrose athlete of the week. Griffin scored multiple touchdowns in the Red Hawk’s 49-6 victory over the Falcon Falcons on Friday evening at the stadium.

Griffin is a home-grown talent. He was born here and his parents are both teachers in the Montrose school system. His dad is a physical education teacher and his mom is a school counsellor.



