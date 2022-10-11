Junior running back Blake Griffin has been selected as the Montrose athlete of the week. Griffin scored multiple touchdowns in the Red Hawk’s 49-6 victory over the Falcon Falcons on Friday evening at the stadium.
Griffin is a home-grown talent. He was born here and his parents are both teachers in the Montrose school system. His dad is a physical education teacher and his mom is a school counsellor.
When asked about how he came to football, Griffin said, “My dad had me going in the back yard from the time I was about 3 years old. Then I started playing flag football in third and fourth grade and then tackle football all the way from then until now.”
Griffin said he usually played running back as he progressed through the system. “High school here has been a blast. I can’t believe I am a junior already,” he said. “It feels like these last two and one half years have passed in the blink of an eye. It’s been so much fun and getting to play with these guys…I’ve played with them since my freshman year. I was lucky enough to step on the varsity field as a freshman and playing all three years was so special”
Griffin said he tries to score on every play when he gets the football. He explained that when he scores, he isn’t alone. He said, “Especially on traps and other plays like that, our guards, our center, tackles, tight ends, our wing backs. They make everything happen. Especially our guards blocking on a lot of those plays we would be dead in the water. Especially with Dmarian Lopez at center. He pulls it all together.”
Griffin said his goal and the team’s goal is to play for the state championship. He said “This is the goal that really matters.”
Griffin’s non-school activities include an interesting mix. He explained, “I am getting my pilots license. I am actually taking my check ride tomorrow. If I can I would love to keep doing the flying. If I get an opportunity to play football at the next level I would love to do that.”
“I’ve been thinking about the Air Force Academy. I have been working towards that and getting my grades up as high as I can. I am going to camps in the summer so I am trying to achieve that goal.”
Griffin’s next challenge will be on Saturday as the team travels to Coronado High School for the Red Hawks second league game.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone