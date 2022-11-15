Dmarian Lopez is a hometown hero, born and raised right here in Montrose. Educated in the Montrose school system and now leading the Red Hawks football team as they chase the 4A state championship.
When asked about friends and family, Lopez said, “My dad works for Montrose County. My mom works for People Care in Delta. I have a younger sister. She is eleven years old and she is in the 6th grade here in the Montrose school system.”
Lopez said he began playing football when he was in the third grade and progressed up the system. He ticked off the journey. “Touch football, flag football, freshman football, JV football and varsity football.” He added that he is not done yet.
Lopez described the Friday night game vs the Golden Demons as a very tough task. He allowed that the team found itself in a few situations they should not have been in, but things happen. He knew, though, that the team felt they could handle the difficulties and then went out and won the game going away, 47-43.
He described his feelings about his teammates. “I believe we are the toughest linemen out here. To be honest we get down and dirty. We just go to work on the opposition. We are not scared of anyone. We are not the biggest, we are not the strongest but we have the heart. We open holes for the running backs and our running backs run hard for us.”
Red Hawk football is not an individual sport. This is one of the most complicated team games in existence. Lopez described his offensive line:
“I am the center. Our offensive line is where the action is. Our guards are Raul Rascon and Kourtian Nelson. Our tackles are Jason English, Isaah Womack and Jaxxon Tosi. Our tight ends are Sandy Gaxolia Leyva and Alonzo Leiba, and the tight ends block about 95 percent of the time. Great bunch of teammates.”
When asked what was going through his mind being down 16 points with about 6 minutes to play, Dmarian said, “It didn’t have any zeros on the clock so I was still playing. We were still there. There was over 6 minutes left and we weren’t done yet.”
Lopez is looking forward to the trip to Loveland and another shot at a state championship. He suggests it will be a very good game, a very physical game. He and his teammates are ready.
When asked about future plans Lopez allowed that he has been in contact with several colleges but that decision is in the future.
And, by the way, Dmarian Lopez as a junior won a 4A state wrestling championship for Montrose.
