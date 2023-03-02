The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team achieved a goal that virtually every basketball team in the state of Colorado aspires to: winning a place in the CHSAA basketball championships.
The Red Hawks defeated the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 46-31 in the opening game of the regional tournament. The win put the Red Hawks into the Sweet Sixteen and a trip to Johnston, Colorado.
The Roosevelt Roughriders were true to their nickname, though, and they rode over the Red Hawks 58-37 thus ending the Red Hawks playoff run.
Heather Power led the Red Hawks in the tournament.
“Heather has made so many great strides, not only this year but in her four years in the program and I told Heather the two tournament games were two of the very best games she has ever played for us,” Coach Steve Skiff said.
Power was born here in Montrose. “I have actually grown up in the house my mom grew up in. I’ve been here my entire life, my mom has been here her entire life and so has my dad,” she said.
Power said her parents own Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning. “They actually bought Montrose Plumbing and Heating from my grandpa who started the business back in the day.”
When asked about brothers and sisters, she said, “My brother is a sheriff’s deputy in Woodland Park, which is in Teller County. My sister works for my parents.”
Power began playing basketball when she was 6. “My dad put me in rec teams and then when I was old enough I started playing AAU basketball. I played for both Montrose and Grand Junction,” she said.
Power spoke about team and individual goals this season.
“Bryar (Moss) and I were captains and we set the goal for ourselves and our team. We tried really hard as captains to make the Red Hawks a functioning basketball team. Everyone did a good job in making ourselves accountable for our own actions, which is what we felt needed to happen to make us successful.”
Power also runs track and participates in shooting sports. She also comes with a different kind of shooting skill, especially when it comes to shotguns. “I am actually going on pretty much a full ride scholarship to Midland University for shooting this fall. Midland is located in Fremont, Nebraska,” she said.
“I am also having an interview with the Midland basketball coach during spring break to see if I would make the team as a walk-on during my freshman year.”
When asked what her future might hold she said: “I would really like to major in secondary education. High school, maybe middle school. I would inevitably like to be a vice principal or a principal. I would love to combine teaching with being an FFA advisor.”
