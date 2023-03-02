The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team achieved a goal that virtually every basketball team in the state of Colorado aspires to: winning a place in the CHSAA basketball championships.

The Red Hawks defeated the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 46-31 in the opening game of the regional tournament. The win put the Red Hawks into the Sweet Sixteen and a trip to Johnston, Colorado.



