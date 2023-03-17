Montrose Athlete of the Week is Mia Duncan, girls soccer

Mia Duncan, Montrose soccer. (Cliff Dodge/Special to the MDP)

Montrose High School soccer player Mia Duncan said she is grateful — that, as a junior, she has another year of competition awaiting her. She’s also looking forward to continuing the Red Hawks season’s good start.

Duncan began playing soccer at about age 3 and played recreation soccer for about five years. Then she started playing competitive soccer, hooking up with the Fire FC, a team in Grand Junction.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

