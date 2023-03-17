Montrose Athlete of the Week is Mia Duncan, girls soccer

Montrose High School soccer player Mia Duncan said she is grateful — that, as a junior, she has another year of competition awaiting her. She’s also looking forward to continuing the Red Hawks season’s good start.
Duncan began playing soccer at about age 3 and played recreation soccer for about five years. Then she started playing competitive soccer, hooking up with the Fire FC, a team in Grand Junction.
Duncan commented on the Red Hawks’ season start.
“This season has started well for us. I have been lucky enough to have scored five goals and added two assists in the first two games,” she said. “My position helps a lot. I’ve got a really good team that surrounds me and helps put me in the right places and sets me up well to score.”
She understands the team concept: “I give a lot of credit to all of the support around me that are there to give me the ball or receive the ball. We are a team especially when there are 11 of us on a single team out here. In basketball there are only five, but in soccer when there are 11 of you, it takes everybody together all the time.”
Duncan is carrying a heavy academic load. She is taking Advanced Placement language and composition, Advanced Placement chemistry and Advanced Placement U.S. history. And if those were not enough, she added trig and pre-calculus.
Duncan said she is really looking to see where soccer takes her as far as college goes.
“I have a couple of D II schools that are very interested, Colorado Mesa and Colorado School of Mines. I am still talking with the coach from the University of Northern Colorado, hoping that goes somewhere because I really like their school,” she said.
Duncan’s family includes her father, whose background is in real estate, and her mother, a life coach. Both parents have deep roots in Colorado: Duncan’s father was born in Craig, but moved to Montrose at a year old, while her mother moved to Colorado from Florida as a teenager.
She’s not the family’s only soccer player. When asked about sisters and brothers, Duncan said with pride: “I have a younger sister, Ellie, she is a sophomore and she is the player who scored the hat trick (three goals) in the last game.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
