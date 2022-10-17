Montrose Red Hawk Jonas Graff was born here in Montrose. He grew up attending elementary school, middle school and Montrose High School. He now leads the cross country team this fall.
When asked about his parents, Graff said,” My mom is from Minnesota and my dad is from Ohio. My dad is a dentist and my mom works for and with him. She is operates the front desk and manages the office.”
Graff listed his academic and vocational subjects as English, advanced placement Calculus, weights with Mr. Mertens and also a ceramics and a woodworking class.
In the last cross country meet, the Grand Junction Central Warriors Lincoln Park Classic, Graff finished in fifth place but led his Red Hawk team to an overall 3rd place finish.
When asked how he got started running he explained, “My running started with my older brother. Evan started running when he was in middle school and he was pretty good at it. He won quite a few meets. I started in elementary school running the mile. I always ran as fast as I could and I always beat everyone. Both my brothers actually ran cross country so I kind of saw that and wanted to follow in their footsteps. I wanted to excel like they did so I started running too.”
Graff said the Red Hawks cross country team has done very well this season and it looks like the team will compete in the State Championship. He suggested this will be a tribute to Coach Simpson who is stepping down.
Graff also paid tribute to the girls’ team who are fighting for an opportunity to compete at State as well.
When asked about future plans, Graff said, “I think I am going to apply to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. They have a very good Division 2 running program. Both of my brothers are on the cross country team and the coach knows who I am. The coach has reached out to me and we have been talking so I am excited for that potential opportunity.”
The state meet will be held on Oct. 29 in Colorado Springs.
