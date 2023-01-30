Montrose Athlete of the Week: Kendyll Bernatis, Red Hawks golf team

On Friday, Jan. 27, Kendyll Bernatis signed scholarship papers to attend Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska to play golf for the Hastings Broncos.
Kendyll Bernatis has been named Montrose athlete of the week despite the fact that her golf season ended months ago.
“I was born in Grand Junction and almost immediately we moved to Montrose,” she said, in detailing how and when she came to Montrose. “I have lived here all of my life and have become very used to the town of Montrose.”
Kendyll is an only child, whose supportive mother, a hair stylist, attended the signing. Academically, her senior year includes World Mythology, engineering, architecture and Advanced Placement Literature.
She began playing golf at age 7. Even back then, her mom and friends began talking about getting serious with golf and possibly qualifying for a golf scholarship. She has been playing for the Montrose varsity since ninth grade.
“I have not yet broken par. However, I shot a low score of 76 last summer, which has been her personal best,” she said. Kendyll works at Cobble Creek, where she gets to play there most of the time.
Kendyll once played volleyball and basketball, but decided a couple of years ago to drop those sports and concentrate on golf. It has obviously paid off, as she now has her golf scholarship and will be off to Hastings, Nebraska.
“I really sort of forgot about college golf until the Hastings Coach contacted me last summer and we started talking about scholarships and playing college golf for Hastings College. We went down there over fall break and it felt like home. I decided it was the best option for me,” she said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone