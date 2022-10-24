If you have had the pleasure of watching any of the Montrose Red Hawks soccer matches this season, you probably have noticed No. 17 running from end to end on the pitch, playing offense, playing defense and generally being a menace to the opposition. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Quincy Cooling.
Cooling, whose first name hails from down through the ages and is traced back to his great grandfather, said, “My great grandfather was named Quincy, and so it kind of got passed down to me.”
The Coolings are the classic American family. Quincy explained, “My mom, Anna Cooling, she’s a lawyer and a judge. She is also a teacher for the police academy. My dad works construction for golf courses and Tri-State. I have one brother who is also on the soccer team as well. He is a sophomore. I also have three step sisters and a step brother.”
Quincy can’t actually remember when soccer became his overriding passion. He said he thought it was when he was 6 or 7 years old. He added it has been his main focus and main sport ever since and he has always loved the sport.
When asked about his academic pursuits Quincy said: “Mainly science classes. I want to continue my studies to become a nurse at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. I am taking a CNA class and I’m taking biology, chemistry, these types of classes.”
As for giving soccer a try at the next level is concerned, Quincy has a plan. “I want to play soccer at the college level so right now I am trying to get a JUCO offer. I really do want to play soccer in college.”
When asked about his Red Hawks team, Quincy let it all hang out. “Our team has very good chemistry and we are all family and we are all there for each other. I don’t think any of our players have any quit in them. That would kind of be like quitting on your family and I don’t think anyone on this team would do that to us.”
