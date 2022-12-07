Editor’s note: This was originally scheduled to run following the end of the Montrose football season.
The Montrose football season came to an end a couple weeks ago as the Loveland Red Wolves held on to defeat the Red Hawks 20-15. The Red Hawks finished the season with 9 wins and 3 losses including winning their league championship.
Many outstanding players gave it their best effort to continue their season but fell short. This week’s Athlete of the Week is Torrie Eckerman who stood out in the quarterfinal game. Eckerman ran for over 60 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. In addition Eckerman scooped up a Red Wolves fumble and returned it deep into the enemy territory. In addition Eckerman played a solid defensive game.
The Eckerman family moved to Montrose about 10 years ago from Prescott, Arizona. “My dad’s name is Terry Eckerman and my mom’s name is Stacy. My mom is a pharmacist and my dad is a contractor. I have one brother, and his name is Tyler and he is going to Fort Lewis College in Durango.”
Torrie started playing organized football in 4th grade and moved up in the program to tackle football, freshman football, junior varsity football and then as a starter at the varsity level.
“I play outside linebacker and basically try and control the edge,” Eckerman said.”In the Loveland game we just couldn’t stop the outside running in the final four minutes. I guess we just weren’t quite fast enough and it cost us.”
On offense Eckerman played wingback and especially enjoyed running the inside reverse and also taking a pitchout and turning the corner for big gainers. He also is a fixture on special teams so he is on the field virtually the entire 48 minutes.
Academics is also very important to him. He is taking a college science class, college English, college algebra and he also is taking two internships.
When asked about his future plans Eckerman said, “I have been looking at Northern Arizona University to study physical therapy. I also have been talking with a college coach from Wheaton College in Chicago. A scholarship offer would certainly affect my decision as to where to end up.”
Torrie also plays baseball for the Montrose Red Hawks. He described his talents on the baseball diamond. “I play center field. I have a good throwing arm and can fire the ball to the plate when necessary. I also really enjoy hitting. Last season I hit low in the lineup and was then able to get on base and help to turn the lineup over and score runs.”
This winter Eckerman will be snowboarding. This spring baseball and graduation.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone