The Grand Junction Tigers had one final shot in Wednesday’s match against Montrose to tie the game and send it into overtime. If that came to be, a corner kick and teammate score would be the reason.
But the Indians, who defended the corner kick nicely, swatted the ball away and cleared it as the final seconds of the match ticked away, securing themselves a 1-0 victory and avenging last week’s 4-2 loss to the Tigers. With the win, Montrose is in the driver’s seat to capture the Southwestern League crown.
“I can’t be prouder of this team,” Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said. “That’s such a big step up from having two difficult losses in a row.. to have that kind of wherewithal and just say, ‘we’re doing it, we’re stepping up today and we’re going to take control of the situation,’ we made it happen.
“I’m just really ecstatic for them.”
The Indians (5-3, 5-2 in conference play) are now a win away from being crowned SWL champions for the second year in a row. Grand Junction (4-2-1) and Durango (4-1-2), two conference rivals battling Montrose for the SWL title, play each other on Friday, and effectively cancel one another out if Montrose defeats Grand Junction Central (0-6 in SWL play) tomorrow.
“They (Grand Junction) beat us last time at their place pretty badly, so we wanted to get back at them and get a win,” Montrose co-captain J.T. Imus said. “As long as we beat Central this Friday, we’re league champs. It’s really exciting.”
Defensively, the Indians were unwavering in their pursuit of the ball with a combined 93 steals against 31 turnovers. The Tigers nearly knotted the score in the 18th minute of the second half, but the ball bounced off the goal post.
Montrose was able to keep possession of the ball for the most part on their side of the field for the rest of the game.
“Defense really stepped up,” J.T. Imus said. “The first half, the middies and strikers kept it on their half so we didn’t have to do much. Second half got a little bit sketchier, but we pulled it together and ended up getting the win.”
The score could have easily been 3-0. In the 12th minute of the latter half, a header from Aiden Harrell, who scored the game’s lone goal in minute 26 of the first half off a penalty kick, hit the top of the goal post, and three minutes later, a score by Quincy Cooling was called back since he was ruled out of bonds before the strike.
The goal was Harrell’s team-leading sixth of the season. The junior has scored in all but one game, and has two assists.
“Aiden’s been just an offensive threat — the other team has to watch out for him,” Imus said. “He gets great touches and keeps dribbling through them. They have to send three guys to mark him and he still gets past them. That’s hard to defend.”
Harrell is part of an offensive group, which includes Ben Silverberg, Diego Vargas, Adriel Encarnacion, Cooling and others, that had a field day offensively against the Tigers. The Indians had 34 chances alone in the first half, far more than the Tigers’ game total (13). Montrose also had 11 shots on goal, two fewer than Grand Junction.
The Indians fixed some defensive issues they had in the loss against Junction, which helped lead to Wednesday’s conference victory.
“My backline did a fabulous job today,” Snyder said. “They kept everything contained and front, compressed and didn't have any balls go through the line... they played a great defensive game.”
Montrose will play away from home on Friday and take on the Warriors for a 5 p.m. start.
