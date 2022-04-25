Four days after a 9-3 win over Grand Junction Central, Montrose kept its ats alive and secured a season sweep of the Warriors with a 10-0 win at home on Saturday.
Jaxon Kattner started the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first that scored Gage Wareham, who led off with a double to left.
Montrose added three runs in the second inning after Rocco Manuel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Zeke Steenburgen’s two-run single.
Wareham brought home Montrose’s fifth run with an RBI single that scored Logan Files and a Steenburgen RBI walk made it 6-0.
A string of errors and wild pitches from Central in the third, fourth and fifth innings helped Montrose tack on four more runs.
Wareham, Steenburgen and David Dominguez each finished with two hits and combined four four RBIs. Luke Hutto, Torrie Eckerman and Kattner each tallied a hit on the afternoon.
The Indians’ eight walks nearly tied a season high. They struck out just four times.
Titus Weese delivered one of his best efforts on the mound this season. He threw 37 of his 54 pitches for strikes en route to a five-inning, one-hit outing. He allowed zero runs or walks and struck out two and lowered his earned run average to 3.54.
Montrose, ranked No. 13 in the 4A RPI, has won four of its past five games and will ride an 11-5 record into Durango (3-14) on Friday.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
