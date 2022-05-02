Montrose traveled to Durango on Friday and left with a pair of wins by defeating the Demons 14-4 and 7-3.
In game one, the Indians answered Durango’s run in the first inning with four in the second. Torrie Eckerman’s RBI groundout scored Leo Burton and tied the game. Two batters later, Rocco Manuel laced a two-run triple to right field and scored on a wild pitch.
Montrose added four runs in the fourth inning on a Gage Wareham RBI single, Zeke Steenburgen RBI groundout and bases loaded walk from Luke Hutto.
Wareham added an RBI single in the fifth before Jaxon Kattner’s two-run single pushed the score to 11-2.
Parker Davis pitched a complete game and struck out eight Demons across six innings. He allowed three walks, four hits and four runs (two earned) and captured his sixth win.
Wareham (2-for-3) and Manuel (1-for-3) each drove in three runs and Kattner and Hutto had two RBIs.
Titus Weese, on the mound in game two, allowed three runs in the first inning on a pair of RBI singles and an RBI groundout but followed with six scoreless and retired 17 of the next 21 batters he faced.
He struck out the side in the seventh inning to end his outing with six strikeouts in a season-high seven innings of work. He allowed eight hits, three runs and one walk.
Wareham was a perfect 4-for-4 from the leadoff spot in the 7-3 win. He set the table during a two-run first in which he came around to score on a Steenburgen RBI single. Kattner followed with an RBI single of his own to cut the defecit to 3-2.
Durango’s Tagert Bardin held Montrose scoreless in the second and third innings. A bunt single by Wareham in the fourth caused Bardin’s throwing error, which scored Eckerman to tie the game.
Wareham scored on a wild pitch a batter later after advancing to third on the error and Kattner’s RBI double that scored Jackson Barnett, who reached on a single, gave Montrose a 5-3 lead.
The Indians added a run in the fifth and sixth innings after Wareham’s bolt for second allowed Eckerman to score and Manuel’s RBI groundout in the sixth.
Montrose improved to 13-5 and moved back into the top 10 in 4A in CHSAA’s weekly poll.
The Indians are ranked 15th in the 4A RPI as of Monday. They are 5-1 in league play and face conference rival Fruita (12-6, 4-0 in SWL) in Fruita on Tuesday.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone