Hits were abound in Montrose’s non-conference game against Delta on Tuesday. Both teams combined for 32 hits, but the one that ended the slugfest came from Rocco Manuel.
In the bottom of the sixth, Manuel stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and lifted a pitch to right field that fell in play next to Delta’s Brett Lahoe.
On first during the play was senior Luke Hutto, who chugged around the bases to score and triggered the mercy 10-run rule.
Montrose (14-7) won 19-9, but it was somewhat fitting that the winning run came from one of the Indians’ seniors on Senior Night and in a game the team needed after two straight losses to Fruita.
“The seniors have been pushing us all winter, the whole season and pushing us to try our best,” junior right fielder Logan Files said. “They’re always the ones yelling in the dugout and Parker is shoving on the mound better than anyone.”
Davis pitched with a 9-1 lead after two innings, which came following a barrage of doubles from Manuel, Gage Wareham, Jaxon Kattner and David Dominguez.
Davis shook off a first-inning home run from Braeden Sprout to pitch a scoreless second inning. A pair of two-out RBI hits from Delta in the third cut Montrose’s lead to 9-5, but Jackson Barnett’s RBI double to left-center field in the bottom half brought home Wareham, who singled on a ground ball to right field.
After Parker delivered another scoreless inning in the fourth, pinch-hitter Leo Burton, a senior, came to the plate with two runners on and two outs. He flew out to right field, his position during practice.
Nicknamed “Mr. Utility” for his defensive versatility — he has played every position on the field throughout his four years — Burton has played sparingly this season with just 16 at bats but has been a constant leader for the Indians on and off the field.
“I’m not sure you can make a better teammate than Leo Burton,” Montrose coach Landon Wareham said. “He’s probably not getting as much playing time as he deserves but you would think he’s the best player on our team with the way he works and pumps up his teammates. He’s always locked into the game. He’s incredible.”
Burton’s dugout presence matches that of Davis and Zeke Steenburgen, who was 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored on Tuesday.
“They’re the last people to drop their heads,” Files said of the senior group. “They keep fighting the whole game and that keeps us doing the same thing.”
Montrose did just that after a pair of hits and an error from Barnett helped bring home a run for Delta in the fifth. Sophomore Titus Weese came in relief of Davis, tasked with holding a 10-6 lead.
An error by centerfielder Torrie Eckerman loaded the bases for Delta, but Weese struck out Jesse Delgado with a perfectly located fastball on the outside corner. The next batter laced a liner to left, but a diving Dominguez made the play.
Weese, up 0-2 in the count against Delta’s Rylan Bynum, threw a curveball that induced a swing-and-miss strike three. Weese pumped his fist as he raced off the mound with Montrose’s 10-6 lead intact.
The Indians went on to pad their lead with four runs in the fifth after an error from Delta scored Wareham and Barnett, who started the inning with a walk and single. Dominguez’ RBI single scored Steenburgen, who walked two batters earlier.
Gage was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and a walk on Tuesday, extending his on-base streak to 21 games. He has hit safely in 20 of 21 games and has an on-base percentage of .512 as Montrose's leadoff hitter.
“We’re always confident when the lineup gets turned over with him sitting there,” Landon said. “He does a good job of thinking through his at bats and having a plan and sticking to it. I think that’s what leads to his consistency.”
Barnett did his best to match Wareham on Tuesday. He had his best game at the plate as a varsity player, hitting 5-for-5 with an RBI.
Kattner and Manuel recorded five RBIs each. Dominguez was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Hutto added a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.
Montrose will conclude its regular season on Monday at Palisade (19-2). Traditionally, the Indians finish their season between Thursday and Saturday the week prior to the regional baseball tournament.
But Montrose, which sits at No. 13 in the 4A RPI, will likely get a chance to face another elite arm on Monday against Palisade, the No. 1 team in 4A.
“It actually kind of works in our favor to play the week of playoffs,” Wareham said. “We usually take that week off and it’s too long of a gap before seeing pitches, so I’m excited our team can see those on Monday and keep with the flow.”