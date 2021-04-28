On the day Montrose baseball was scheduled to play its first game of the 2020 season, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced it would postpone the spring sports season due to the pandemic. The Indians were hours away from putting on their uniforms, only to be one of many programs wondering what would come next.
The season was later canceled, and while a handful of seniors lost the opportunity to complete their high school career, returning players wasted no time, practicing in the fall and winter to prepare for the 2021 season.
“It feels good,” head coach Landon Wareham said of being back on the field after the hiatus. “It’s long overdue, and it just feels nice to be back to some normalcy in terms of baseball.”
Some returnees haven’t seen game action since May 18, 2019, and others even longer if they were playing junior varsity. The traditional summer ball season, too, was lost in 2020.
The group, though, utilized time in the offseason to capitalize on practice opportunities.
“Mostly just be ready to go when the season starts, be mentally focused and prepared and be ready to go out there and go to work,” returning varsity starter Nolin Boone said of the team’s mindset this past offseason.
Boone will be one of a handful of pitchers taking the mound for the Indians this spring. He pitched 33 2/3 innings in 2019, and finished with a 3.95 earned run average in 13 appearances. Boone excelled offensively, hitting .385 in limited at bats (13).
Keagan Goodwin joins Boone as the only other senior on the roster. Goodwin hit .310 as a sophomore, with 11 runs batted in, three doubles and two triples. The pair will lead a team that hasn’t waned in its preparation for months, eager to build off a campaign in which the Indians finished 17-7 and second in the Southwestern League conference two years ago.
“They’ve done a heck of a job staying focused, showing up every day and trying to get 1% better like we always talk about,” Wareham said of the players in the program.
Boone, in particular, has worked to improve his four-pitch mix. He features a four-seam, two-seam, change-up and curveball. He took the mound during a scrimmage last week, and has been working to fine tune his pitching mechanics throughout the offseason.
“It’s feeling really good,” Boone said of his repertoire. “I’m excited to get it tuned up before the season starts.”
The Indians will count on receiving quality innings from Boone, as well as Parker Davis, Goodwin and others. Some freshman may take the mound, too, Wareham said.
With two seniors, three eligible juniors and 22 underclassmen, it’s an open race to see who can secure the bulk of the playing time.
“We’ve got a great group of guys that like working and like being around the baseball field,” Wareham said. “We’re a tad young and we are inexperienced, so there will be a lot of trying to figure out who can play at the start of it. This year, more than other years, it’s wide open.”
The Indians have 16 games on the season schedule, including a pair of double-headers on back-to-back Saturdays in May.
Montrose opens its season this Saturday at Battle Mountain.
“I like it a lot,” Boone said of the 2021 group. “We’re super young, but they’re all putting 100% effort in and ready to go to work. I’m ready to go out there and lead them as a senior.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.