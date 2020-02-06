The Lady Indians let a fourth-quarter lead slip away Tuesday night in a 44-39 loss against the Wildcats in Fruita.
The Montrose girls basketball team (15-4; 3-1 in Southwestern League) trailed after the first quarter, 10-6, but the visitors went on to outscore Fruita Monument 16-9 in the following period.
This gave the Lady Indians a 22-19 advantage heading into halftime.
Montrose maintained its lead going into the fourth quarter despite getting outscored 13-12 in the third quarter.
However, the Wildcats clawed back in the final period, putting up 12 points while the Lady Indians could only muster five.
Caraline Burwell has a team-high nine points, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, while Jaycie Casebolt and Josie Eccher both added eight.
Montrose will look to bounce back this weekend as the Lady Indians welcome in Durango at noon Saturday.
The Indians didn’t have much luck with the Wildcats, either.
The Montrose boys hoops team (15-4; 3-1 in SWL) trailed from the onset and had to play catchup for most of the night. The Indians ended up falling, 68-49.
Luke Hutto finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Sean Alex scored 12, and Trey Schwerdtfeger added nine.
Fruita started the contest outpacing Montrose 20-10 in the opening period. Montrose responded with a 14-10 second quarter, cutting the lead to six at the end of the first half.
But the third period was where the Indians lost the game.
The Wildcats outscored the visitors 24-10 in the third, which gave the hosts a 20-point lead to start the fourth quarter. Fruita was able to hold onto that big advantage for the final eight minutes of the game.
Montrose can get back to its winning ways Saturday. The Indians will battle Durango at 1:30 p.m. at home.
