Days after Melaina Yender received her shot to play No. 2 singles for Montrose High School, teammate Rhyan Neary got the call to play her first singles match against Grand Junction’s Emma Thompson.
At No. 2 singles, Neary won a pair of games in the first set, but the talented Thompson, who has lost just once this season, won the set 6-2 and finished the match with a 6-0 win in set two.
Thompson’s win was one of seven for the Tigers, who won all 14 matches against the Indians this season.
Nearly has played No. 1 doubles for the Indians until Thursday. Her and Yender have filled the No. 2 singles spot with teammate Andie Blowers unavailable this week.
Cora Blowers rematched against sophomore Emma Aubert, one of the most talented players in the Southwestern League. Aubert came in having lost just six total games all season, winning eight matches and not losing a single set.
Her torrid pace continued against Blowers in a 6-0, 6-1 win, snapping the senior’s four-match win streak.
Freshman Katy Story lost her third straight match, a 6-0, 6-0 result against Charlie King. Story is one of several Montrose players adjusting to high school play, but at No. 3 singles in her first year, the experience and exposure to singles players could help her advance quickly, considering she’s shown an ability to challenge the opposition at times (Story played an extremely competitive match on Tuesday, narrowly losing the second set 7-6 after winning four games in the first set).
“She showed a lot of improvement from her first match,” said Montrose assistant coach Tony Ryan after Story’s match on Tuesday at Central. “The lead kept changing and her intensity and motivation never ended.”
Before playing at No. 1 doubles on Thursday, Yender’s opportunity at No. 2 singles was warranted. Yender won five games in two sets, losing both by scores of 6-2, 6-3, but she hung close against Curtise Hansen.
“She made some good shots and never gave up,” Ryan said. “The match was close and took quite some time. Melaina should be confident of moving up in future years.”
Montrose’s No. 1 (Yender and Pragati Chaudhaury) and No. 2 (Alyssa Oman and Violent Noel) doubles teams lost their matches against Grand Junction, but played competitively a few days prior when facing Central.
Oman and Noel had an early lead against Central, but Lenah Anderson and Tsifira Berger added some pressure and took the match 6-4, 6-0.
“Violet and Alyssa are very new to the game and No. 2 doubles is a great place for them to get experience and prepare for next year,” said Ryan after the Central match.
Conditions on Thursday weren’t ideal in Grand Junction, with wind a factor and short bursts of warm weather. The girls were given Friday off as a breather before resuming practice Saturday and Monday in preparation for matches on Tuesday (at Fruita) and Wednesday (vs. Durango).
“It was a tough day against a much more experienced team,” Ryan said. “Very windy in Grand Junction. But the girls were happy at the end. They competed and showed more improvement.”
