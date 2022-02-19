For the second time in as many seasons, Montrose High School boys basketball has completed an undefeated regular season — the Indians defeated Durango on Saturday to finish 23-0.
“I’m extremely proud of this group for buying into and believing in the culture we have established — play every possession like it's your last and take nothing for granted,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said.
The program hasn’t lost a regular season game since Feb. 4, 2020. Since then, the core group of Trey Reese, Luke Hutto, Ashden Oberg, Cody Proctor, Fletcher Cheezum and Javier Esparza has won 41 straight regular season contests.
“I ride these guys hard every practice and every game and they just keep buying in and believing in themselves and their teammates,” Voehringer said. “They’re a great group of guys that are extremely fun to coach and be around.”
Montrose joined Pueblo South (23-0) as the only two teams in 4A to finish undefeated. Lewis-Palmer came close at 22-1 and Pueblo Central was a near fourth at 20-3.
Saturday’s win cemented Montrose as the No. 3 team in the 4A RPI. The Indians finished .001 behind Pueblo South for the No. 2 spot in the RPI but now look poised to land at No. 3 or No. 4 in the 4A playoff bracket — it's possible Mead (18-4) jumps to No. 3.
Montrose had slight pressure at the start of the second half against Durango to complete the undefeated campaign. The Demons kept the score within two (21-19) through the first 16 minutes and held Montrose to nine second-quarter points.
“Durango threw different defenses at us on almost every possession but mainly a box-and-1 on Trey. We knew it was coming and were prepared for it,” Voehringer said.
The Indians came out of halftime with adjustments and scored 21 in the third period. Oberg, Hutto and Cheezum carried the offense in the quarter, combining for 19 of those points.
In the fourth quarter, now with a 43-28 lead, Montrose cruised to the win. Hutto was a perfect 5-for-5 in the quarter from the free throw line, helping him finish with a team-high 17 points.
He and Oberg, who finished with 15 points, were dominant inside the paint in the second half. The Indians’ defense also generated steals — finishing with 13 — and increased transition opportunities.
Cheezum added 16 and was 6-for-6 from the field, including 2-for-7 from three-point range. Reese scored just two points but had six steals and five assists.
Montrose shot 52% from the floor and had eight turnovers to 13 assists.
Durango’s Anthony Flint was the only Demon in double digits with 18 points. The Demons scored just 14 points in the final 16 minutes.
Montrose, which clinched the Southwestern League title on Thursday and finished conference play 8-0, is expected to receive a first-round bye in the playoff bracket.
The playoffs start Tuesday, Feb. 22.