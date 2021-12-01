Last season’s 4A runners-up, Montrose was listed at No. 3 alongside Pueblo South when the Colorado High School Activities Association’s preseason coach’s poll released last week.
It’s not uncommon that the losing team from the state title game the year prior is outside the top two to start the season. But it’s not common, either.
Montrose hasn’t treated it as a slight, though. Indians head coach Ryan Voehringer knows it’s a stacked 4A class, with defending champion Mead listed at No. 1.
Other teams, like No. 2 Longmont, No. 5 Lewis-Palmer and No. 3 Pueblo South and No. 6 Pueblo Central are expected to win, and win big throughout the 2021-2022 season.
Consensus around the state says that the top 10 teams could easily be swapping one another for supremacy this winter.
“Our chemistry — if we can get it back to where it was last year, we have a chance of making a good run,” Voehringer said. “Obviously, we have to stay healthy. We stayed healthy throughout last year, which was huge. But I like our six seniors and some of our underclassmen.”
Chemistry was a considerable factor in Montrose’s success last winter. Defensively led by captain and leader Jordan Jennings, Montrose won 18 straight games, finishing the regular season undefeated before rattling off four straight postseason wins.
This year’s senior class — Luke Hutto, Fletcher Cheezum, Trey Reese, Ashden Oberg, Cody Proctor and Javier Esparza — is set up for repeat success. Montrose lost one starter — Jennings — but returns four, all with extensive varsity experience.
“We’re feeling great. It was a great last year, but the mindset is it’s a new year,” Cheezum said. “Anything can happen and we need to understand that if we want to repeat, we have to play as a team and have great chemistry throughout.”
Montrose’s chemistry will be tested early with the Indians set to play nine of their first 12 games on the road. All nine are at away tournaments, starting with three this weekend at Coronado.
It’s the usual early-season, tournament-heavy schedule the program is accustomed to. But they didn’t have such a slate last year, with effects from the pandemic postponing the start of the season to late January.
Montrose played some top 4A teams during the summer, which should help. As usual, they’ll travel plenty early on as nine of those road games are against Front Range teams, including one against Pueblo West.
“It’s a good test for us,” Voehringer said. “Every team at the tournaments play a different style — some are fast, some are athletic and some are big. It’s good to see where we stack up.”
Montrose’s personnel has a combination of the three styles. Oberg, Esparza and newcomer Kaleb Ferguson, a freshman, all offer size. Reese, Montrose’s point guard, offers a blend of speed and athleticism.
Hutto, a first-team all-state selection last season and reigning Southwestern League Player of the Year, has all three facets as Montrose’s top scorer, and likely, its top defender. He averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game as a junior.
Outside of Montrose, there’s also high expectations for Hutto, who was named one of 20 boys players to watch this season across all classifications in Colorado by The Denver Post’s Matt Schubert.
Others, like Proctor, last season’s sixth man, and Esparza are expected to play significant roles — Proctor is set to join the starting lineup with Esparza coming off the bench to provide minutes at the four or five.
“Our expectations are high,” Voehringer said. “We want to get back to (the playoffs). But we have to take care of business early, treat every game like it’s our last and get better. We’re not worried about a state championship right now. We’re worried about Coronado on Thursday.”
Montrose starts its playoff quest on Thursday against Coronado at the first of three road tournaments.
After Thursday, Indians will play Greeley West and Palmer Ridge on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
“Ever since the championship game we’ve all been angry because we didn’t play a good game,” Cheezum said. “Most of us were juniors last year, so we have one more year to try and get (to the championship game) and win it all. We gotta finish the job.”
Editor's note: This story previously stated that Montrose was tied with Pueblo West as the No. 3 seed in 4A. It is not Pueblo West. It is Pueblo South that it tied with Montrose for the No. 3 seed.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press