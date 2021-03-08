The Montrose boys basketball team, for the fourth consecutive postseason, will host a playoff game.
The Indians are ranked No. 3 in 4A in the 2021 CHSAA boys basketball state tournament and are set to face No. 30 Palmer Ridge on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
Luke Hutto led the Indians in scoring this season, averaging 15.3 points with 7.7 rebounds.
The Bears are coached by Nick Mayer and are led offensively by senior Gabe Hansen, who is averaging 12.3 points.
It’s the second straight season in which the Indians are ranked in the top 10. Last season, ranked No. 9, the Indians made it to the Sweet 16 but lost 43-32 to Lincoln.
Grand Junction and Durango also made the playoff field, ranked No. 21 and No. 32, respectively.
The Montrose girls team, after losing to Durango on Saturday, missed the cut. They finished No. 34 in the CHSAA seeding index, two spots away from making the playoff field.
•••
A 9-5 season has the Olathe girls basketball team set to host No. 19 Sargent on Tuesday, as the No. 14 Pirates will tip-off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
It was a bounceback season for the Pirates, who finished 5-16 last season but still made the playoffs.
This season, Mariah Garcia led Olathe in scoring, averaging 8.5 points.
The boys, at 6-8, weren’t particularly close to reaching a playoff seed, as they finished No. 43 in 2A. The boys’ season was filled with ups and downs, as the team went through stretches where there was no play for more than a week and two practices were held in 18 days.
