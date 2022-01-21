Montrose (15-0) escaped early foul trouble to come away with a 65-42 away win over rival Grand Junction (11-6) on Friday.
Cody Proctor, who scored eight points on 4-for-5 shooting, committed one too many fouls early. Trey Reese, Ashden Oberg and Luke Hutto were also in foul trouble during the first half.
“Junction played really well in the first quarter and they were quick,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said. “They moved well but we got it figured out.”
Despite Junction putting some pressure on Montrose’s rotation, the latter went into halftime with a 33-22 lead. Hutto scored 10 points with Oberg adding seven.
In the third quarter, Montrose blew the game open. They scored 15 points to Junction’s four and had a 48-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We played really well defensively in the second quarter and especially in the third,” Voehringer said.
Hutto shined in the game’s final period. He scored nine points and finished the night with 22 on 8-of-18 shooting. He was 6-for-11 from the free throw line but grabbed nine rebounds and had a pair of steals.
Reese, coming off an eight-point, six-assist effort against Fruita, had a wild stat line Friday. He finished with 14 points, seven steals, five assists, two rebounds and a block. To boot, he was 7-for-10 from the floor.
Montrose did much of its work inside of the paint and mid-range area. Though the Tigers didn’t use a half-court press, their pressure against Fletcher Cheezum left him, and others, little room to get a three-point shot off. In 32 minutes, Montrose didn’t attempt a shot from deep.
Cheezum still managed a solid effort, scoring eight points to go along with a pair of steals and three assists. Oberg had nine points and three rebounds.
Montrose continued its streak of shooting 45% or better, finishing the night 28-for-50 from the floor.
With 11 team assists on Friday, the Indians recorded double-digit assists for the 15th straight game.
Friday’s win moves Montrose to 15-0 and 2-0 in conference play. As of Friday afternoon, they ranked third in the 4A RPI, behind Lewis Palmer (14-1) and Pueblo South (13-0). They’re currently fourth in 4A in the weekly poll from CHSAA.
Montrose will look to make it 16 straight wins on Tuesday against Grand Junction Central (4-9), with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lloyd McMillan Gym.
The Warriors have lost two straight and are 1-3 on the road this season.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
