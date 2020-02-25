The Montrose climbing team wrapped up its season on Saturday as the boys squad placed in the top five at the state tournament at Eagle Climbing in Eagle.
Montrose took fourth place with its best finisher coming in Logan Righter, who finished 15th individually. He had a score of 8,105 and 14 falls.
Eric Yergenson wasn’t far behind in 18th with a 7,841 score and one fall. Ash Brown took 23rd (7639 and five). Ammon Woodland placed 55th (5623 and one).
Montrose, whose team score was 23,585, finished behind the winners, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, (26,871), followed by Denver South (24,999) and Fountain Valley (23,987)
The girls team also had success at state as it finished in a respectable seventh place.
Megan Neubaum was the top climber for Montrose as she finished in 32nd place with a score of 5,389 and three falls. Kassie Yeager took 43rd (4,746 and zero) and Sarah Hartman was up next, finishing in 44th (4,718 and one).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.