Montrose boys basketball clinched the Southwestern League title on Thursday with a 52-40 win over Grand Junction Central.
The conference title is the program’s second straight after an 8-0 league record last season. Montrose finished three games ahead of Grand Junction and currently sit two games ahead of the Tigers in the conference standings with one game left for each team.
The Indians were led by Ashden Oberg and his 15 points. He scored 10 points in the first half, helping Montrose stake a 33-15 halftime lead.
Fletcher Cheezum hit a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 12 points. It’s his first game with more than one triple since Jan. 29. The sharpshooter, who’s Montrose’s second leading scorer with 12.3 points per game, had been 4-for-24 in his past four games from deep.
Luke Hutto added 11 points, extending his double-digit scoring streak to six while securing his 18th game with at least 10 this season. He’s already set a career high in total points and is averaging a career-high 16.2 points.
Seniors Javier Esparza, Trey Reese and Cody Proctor combined for nine points before the latter two exited before the start of the fourth quarter with Montrose at a 46-24 advantage.
Central was held to single digits in each quarter except the fourth, when Montrose played its second five.
Montrose (22-0) closes the season at Durango (11-11) on Saturday with a shot at a second consecutive undefeated regular season — the Indians went 14-0 before the start of the 4A playoffs last season.
In the 4A RPI, which determines playoff seeding, Montrose remains at No. 3 following Thursday’s win. Pueblo South, currently at No. 2 in the RPI, concluded its season with a 23-0 record and is .05 ahead of Montrose for the second spot.
No. 1 Lewis-Palmer (21-1), barring a final-game defeat against Doherty (17-5), is likely to remain at the top spot once the playoff bracket is announced.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
