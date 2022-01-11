Luke Hutto and the rest of Montrose’s starters were sitting quietly on the bench during the fourth quarter on Tuesday. Normally, they’d spend those last eight minutes closing out a game, but after another efficient first half, they earned additional rest and a chance to gleefully cheer on the team’s second unit.
It’s been a running theme this season and Tuesday was no different in Montrose’s 68-28 blowout win over Delta. The starters pushed to a 44-15 lead at halftime. They extended it to 56-18 with 1:30 left in the third quarter.
Fletcher Cheezum, perhaps one of 4A’s hottest three-point shooters right now, poured in a team-high 15, nailing two triples. Trey Reese was 6-for-11 with four assists. Ashden Oberg had 10 points. And Cody Proctor and Hutto added nine points each.
“We’re moving the ball well, playing as a team and our chemistry is strong,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said. “Anytime we can have multiple weapons, that’s hard to guard.”
Montrose capitalized in transition on Thursday with Proctor completing a pair of and-ones. The Indians also dismantled the Panthers’ 2-3 zone, finding looks in the paint and around the perimeter. And with the boys also playing tight, suffocating defense, that’s all it took to move to 13-0, with the conference schedule on deck.
“With the guys coming back and the summer we had, I think that’s where we should be,” Voehringer said of the team’s 13-0 record before the start of league play. “Five returning seniors and Javy (Esparza) coming off the bench and Kaleb (Ferguson) playing well — we’re right where we need to be.”
Montrose swept all three road tournaments before Tuesday’s matchup and capped the stretch with an otherworldly offensive performance last Saturday against Pueblo West. In a 79-37 win, Montrose shot 33-of-47 (70%) from the field. Cheezum was 6-for-6 from deep in the first half.
He finished the day 9-for-12, and with Hutto going 10-for-15 for 26 points, the pair combined for 50. Reese had a season-high 10 assists.
But even with the offense having one of its best stretches so far this season, it’s on the defensive end where Montrose’s group is noticing immense improvement.
“I think it’s the best defensive team I’ve been a part of,” Hutto said. “Obviously being athletic helps, but we’re just really intelligent on that side and we work hard. Our schemes are really effective.”
Watching and analyzing film has been an integral part of Montrose’s success so far. It’s helped set gameplans and allows the players to notice tendencies or fix some of their own. All they have to do is execute.
“It’s everything,” Hutto said of the team’s game-to-game preparation. “That’s what coach Voehringer specializes in. It gives us a huge leg up.”
Montrose hasn’t allowed a team to score more than 45 points since Dec. 3. Teams are averaging just 37 points per game against them.
There’s still work to be done, Voehringer said — the boys had a few breakdowns on Tuesday — but their effort on that end has been constant.
“Defensively, we’ve been strong all year,” Voehringer said. “Defense will travel, so it has to be your backbone.”
Montrose plays five straight conference games starting Tuesday, Jan. 18. First up is Fruita, which is 4-7 but features talented personnel. The Indians will be on the road in what’s expected to be a tough environment. Voehringer’s teams have won just twice at Fruita in his eight years leading the program — 2015 and 2021.
Another offensive performance such as Tuesday’s could make it three.
“We have great chemistry and everybody’s always hyping each other up. That helps out a lot,” Hutto said. “We’re finding open looks and giving ourselves good opportunities to score.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press