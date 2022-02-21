Montrose High School point guard Trey Reese drives to the basket for a layup against Pagosa Springs during a Black Canyon Classic tournament game at MHS on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose High School forward Taygan Rocco (No. 5) drives to the basket during the second half against Palisade on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Rocco scored 14 points in Montrose's 58-37 win. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose high School boys basketball has been named the No. 4 seed in the 4A state playoff bracket, which gives them a first-round bye.
The Indians will await the winner between No. 29 Durango and No. 36 Glenwood Springs — those teams play on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The winner will travel to Montrose for a game on Saturday, though the start time is to be determined.
The No. 4 seed comes off the heels of a 23-0 regular season from Montrose. The Indians swept tournament play before dominating league competition. They finished 8-0 in the SWL and won their second straight league title.
Lewis-Palmer (21-1) earned the No. 1 seed while Pueblo South (23-0) and Mead (19-4) were named the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively.
•••
In the 4A girls basketball playoff bracket, Montrose received the No. 24 seed and will host No. 41 Rifle on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Indians finished the season 11-12 and 2-6 in conference play. They won three out of their last five games and took rival Durango to double overtime on Saturday. Taylor Yanosky finished the regular season as the team’s scoring leader at 9.8 points per game while averaging 6-1 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Taygan Rocco and Josie Coulter average a little more than six points and four rebounds for the Indians.
Rifle (11-12) will come in Tuesday having lost four of their past six games. The Bears were a steady 5-5 on the road in the regular season and have Jamie Caron (No. 15) as their leading scorer with 15.1 points per game.
Jasmine Quinones (No. 4) is second in scoring with 7.2 points per contest and Lizbeth Gutierrez Lopez (No. 10) leads the team in rebounds, averaging 7.3.
The winner moves on to play No. 9 D'Evelyn (19-3) on Friday.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
