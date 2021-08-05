DELTA – The Basalt Longhorns won the Delta Invitational boys golf tournament Thursday afternoon at Devil’s Thumb, posting a 229 total. Coach Steve Skiff’s Montrose High School team was second with a 235 total. Fruita (243) and Palisade (245) finished third and fourth.
Eleven teams competed in the one-day competition.
Garrett Exelbert, a sophomore at Balsalt, was the tournament medalist with a one-over par 73.
Three Montrose golfers broke 80 in their first taste of competition this season. Rocco Manuel, a junior, posted a 77 to lead the team. Sophomore Caleb Caskey and junior Blake Highland each had 79s. Logan Files (84) and Kyden Adams (86) completed the varsity scoring.
Liam Beshoar posted a 75 in junior varsity scoring. Caleb Freeland (85), Jack Flower (94), John Cruz (95) and Benjamin Leu (98) rounded out the JV scoring.
“Rocco played really solid today,” said Skiff afterwards. “He held it tight after a couple of bad holes. He just grinds, it’s one of the things he does well.”
What was unusual about this week’s tournament is that it was also the week for MHS team qualifying and the AJGA tournament which was held at the Bridges. Three of the team’s golfers played in the AJGA.
“We had three days of qualifying, then the tournament in Delta,” added Skiff. “That’s four straight days of playing, competing. I’m really happy with where we are.”
Next week, Montrose will play host to the Western Slope boys golf teams. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the Black Canyon Golf Club will be the featured course. A day later, Thursday, the tournament will be at Cobble Creek.
