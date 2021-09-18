Liam Beshoar hits a tee shot Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 on the seventh hole of the Black Canyon Golf Course. Beshoar, a junior, shot a 77 as Montrose High School won the tournament by four shots over Basalt. MHS golfers will be playing Thursday in its other home tournament of the year at Cobble Creek. (Stephen Woody/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Winner of five straight regional golf tournaments and playing for their sixth at one of their home courses, you’d think the Montrose High School golf team would be feeling pretty good about their chances. They are, but it’s still golf.
Putts lip out. Tee shots take a final roll or two into the rough. Sand shots remain in the sand. There are nerves. The top teams win invitation to the state 4A team along with 13 individuals.
Tuesday, Cobble Creek will host the boys regional golf tournament, a one-day competition to decide part of the field at the state championship Oct. 4-5 in Denver. Fourteen teams will be in Tuesday’s tournament.
“We’re are ready to go,” said MHS coach Steve Skiff. “We’ve been playing a lot of hard courses and it’s always good to play at home.”
Skiff has decided on his state championship team: all underclassmen with Noah Richmond, a sophomore, and three juniors, Jake Legg, Liam Beshoar and Connor Bell headed to City Park in Denver, if they qualify. There will be four low scorers at the regional tournament instead of the season-long five golfers. Those four have had the most tournament rounds in a season in which the Indians won four tournament and tied another. The team’s worst showing was a fifth-place finish early in the season.
“Anything can happen in golf,” added Skiff who is completing his second year as the coach. “There’s a little pressure in playing at home, in front of people you know. “We’ve got to keep on rolling.”
MHS has won three of the last four 4A championships. A year ago, Montrose finished third in the 4A tournament, 13 shots behind Cheyenne Mountain of Colorado Springs. Mullen High School finished second.
Mullen will be in the field Tuesday. Along with Steamboat Springs. “They’re a private school (Mullen), they’re always competitive,” said Skiff. “We played against Steamboat several times this year. They’re good, too.”
