Montrose boys lacrosse seeking a playoff berth, more wins through conference heavy schedule

The roster for Montrose boys lacrosse won’t be traditional, but rather unique, says head coach Keith Obsheatz, featuring a blend of juniors and freshman, and a sprinkle of seniors and sophomores.
Obsheatz wasn’t sure what the turnout would look like to start this week, considering the pandemic and certain factors that could affect student-athletes’ decisions to play.
But the program had a strong 36 kids on the practice field on Tuesday, working through drills in preparation for the program’s first game next Tuesday.
Included in that group was Colten Brueggeman, the program’s first official NCAA commit prior to leaving the program. He’ll play at Edgewood College in Wisconsin, but before he embarks on that journey, he’ll finish his senior season as the goalie for the boys program.
“Our aspirations this year is to get a playoff bid if we can,” Obsheatz said, “and that doesn’t mean we beat the top team in our league, but compete with all the other teams, steal one game maybe from like a Grand Junction, and really compete against Durango, Telluride and Glenwood.”
The Indians were 4-11 in 2019, their highest win total as a program, and win-loss difference was closer than the on-surface numbers suggest. Montrose lost to Durango, Telluride and Glenwood by a combined eight goals, which is a difference the Indians can make up this season, Obsheatz said.
“I’m honestly ready to go out and work over some of these teams that we’ve played the past few years that we’ve taken losses to,” Brueggeman said. “We’ve got to make sure they understand we’re ready to play this season.”
Fellow seniors Jake Green and Noah Lambert will take part in that goal with Brueggeman. The two, like Brueggeman, also bring experience to the program, with Lambert serving as the team’s long stick midfielder, an important role for the club. (Lambert also has plans to play post high school, for a program within the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association in Fort Collins.)
Green, who is the Indians’ face-off specialist, is generating interest from schools looking to add players interested in the sport. He won more than half of his face-offs as a sophomore, finishing with a .596 face-off winning percentage.
“We got lots of young kids that are still learning, but we’ve got a good mix of upperclassmen,” Brueggeman said. “I’ve played with them for the last six, seven years and I know we’re all ready to go out there. We have a bond that I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to break.”
Like many other programs throughout this year, the team will be limited to opponents on the Western Slope, a guideline set forth by the Colorado High School Activities Association to keep teams from extended travel during the pandemic. Montrose will play each of their conference opponents in the 4A/5A Mountain League — Fruita, Durango, Grand Junction, Aspen and Telluride — twice.
A traditional season schedule would see the Indians play two to four opponents on the Front Range, a quality opportunity to get a sneak peak at a potential playoff preview and a look at teams that offer similar play styles.
That scenario is out of the picture in 2021, but Montrose’s focus will be on integrating the freshmen group while growing the team for 2021 and 2022 playoff runs.
“We’re going to try to grow this team, because our juniors next year, we’ll have a huge group of seniors with now sophomores, and that’s where I hope to see this team push — if we don’t get a playoff spot this year, but to solidify a playoff spot next year,” Obsheatz said.
Montrose will start its 2021 playoff push on Tuesday against Fruita.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
