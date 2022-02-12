After Montrose’s 13th victory and before the start of league play, Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said the Indians’ unblemished record was an expectation, considering the experience and talent of the program’s returnees and their play from the previous summer.
Seven games later, Montrose is now 20-0, reaching the 20-win mark on Senior Night by defeating Grand Junction (15-7) 48-33 in front of a packed home crowd.
The victory continued what's been an impressive run for the program since the start of last season. The players and Voehringer are focused on closing out the season and a postseason run, but they took a moment to reflect on their accomplishments to date.
“I told them in the locker room to cherish every moment because a lot of coaches and players don’t have an opportunity to go through something like this, which is something special,” Voehringer said after Friday night’s win.
Dating back to the start of last season, Montrose is 38-1, which includes last season's playoff run. Their only loss during the current stretch came in the 4A state title game to Mead last winter.
Since then, Montrose has maintained its status as a 4A powerhouse with a 20-0 record and third place positioning in the 4A RPI.
But on Friday, Grand Junction posed a tough test for Montrose — the Tigers had moments where they looked like they might put an end to the streak.
“This type of game is good for us, especially this late in the season,” Montrose guard Fletcher Cheezum said. “We need games like this to test us and our composure.”
Grand Junction’s athleticism posed matchup problems. Kyden Simpson was quick off the dribble and made a step-back three-pointer. Dillon Chapman, the Tigers’ leading scorer coming off a 31-point performance against Rifle, viciously attacked the basket and challenged Montrose’s Luke Hutto.
Reese Skinner scored just six points but was a play or two away from a more productive night.
“Junction’s a very scary playoff team,” Voehringer said. “They’re well-coached, disciplined, hard to guard and they move well and they're really athletic. They’re a good team.”
The Indians combated the tigers’ athletic ability by playing patiently most of the night. They didn’t receive as many transition opportunities and instead ran their offensive sets, which translated to an 11-9 lead after the first quarter and 28-17 halftime lead.
In the second quarter, following an early three-pointer from Cameron Ochoa, Montrose went on a 17-5 run.
Hutto played an integral role in the period, repeatedly pinning and sealing his man to create one-on-one action in the low post, which helped him score six points during the quarter and finish with a game-high 19.
During the second half, Grand Junction continued to extend its defense beyond the perimeter, limiting three-point opportunities for Cheezum, who scored seven points. It helped the Tigers considerably close the gap with the Indians’ holding just a five-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter.
Montrose scored 15 points in the final period while holding Grand Junction to five.
In all, the Indians attempted a season-low 35 shots, converting just one three-pointer.
“I have to get my three off faster,” Cheezum said. “I have to work on that come playoff time because I know teams are going to do what Junction did. But then again, if they want to guard me out on the perimeter, that opens up lanes for Luke and Trey (Reese).”
Reese scored eight of his 14 points in the second half. He was attacking the Tigers’ defenders, beating them to the bucket, and was again an all-around playmaker throughout, tallying six rebounds, six steals and three assists.
Reese’s teammate Javier Esparza found himself making some plays, too, including a fourth-quarter steal that led to a transition bucket for Hutto.
Esparza, who received the spot start in place of the inactive Ashden Oberg, was efficient, shooting 2-for-3 from the floor and free throw line while grabbing six rebounds.
“Javy stepped up and was solid,” Voehringer said. “I told him we didn’t need a great scoring game and to play solid defense and he ended up with six points and six rebounds. That's a good effort from him.”
Leading 38-30 with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Indians went on a 10-3 run to close out the game, unfazed by the Tigers’ full-court press. Hutto, Reese, Cheezum, Esparza and Cody Proctor, all of whom were honored pregame, closed out the victory.
“We’re all like best friends and our chemistry is so good,” Cheezum said of this year’s senior class. “It’s been an incredible run. I’ve been with most of these guys since middle school and we’ve enjoyed every second of it, but we’re not done yet.”
Montrose has three games left before the postseason. The first is a home game against Steamboat Springs (13-6), which is set to tip off at 6 p.m.