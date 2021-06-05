The Montrose boys and girls track teams came into Friday’s home meet a confident group.
Backed by leading performances from Amaris Mora, Isaac Renfrow, Jaxxon Tosi and countless others, the boys finished first at the Montrose Invitational, scoring 153 points, well ahead of second-place Grand Junction (81 points).
The girls, too, turned in strong performances, including from Sarah McGarry, who finished first (13.04) in the 100 meter dash, Taylor Foster (first in long jump and second in 200 meter dash) and Taylor Yanosky, who placed second in discus, throwing it 95 feet and six inches.
The performances from the girls helped Montrose finish third, with 70 points, behind first place Palisade (101) and second place Basalt (78).
“When you look at that sheet of paper (results list), and coach Brian (Schwerdtfeger) can circle the kids who had a personal best today, that’s the attitude and the work ethic that we’re after,” Montrose coach Brian Simpson said, “and that obviously presents a great opportunity for a lot of points because we’re watching those kids develop. They do what we ask them to do and they keep getting better.”
Yanosky was one Montrose athlete that posted a personal best, which was in the discus, and Austin Griffin, in the shot put, had a throw of 42 feet and ½ inch, his best-ever mark.
Tosi, in discus, might have had the throw of the day. His throw went 120 feet from the front of the ring without it spinning, giving him a first-place finish (Trevor Hill and Griffin finished third and fourth, respectively, in the same event).
“That’s some pretty cool stuff,” Simpson said of Tosi’s impressive toss.
Mora matched his personal best in the 100 meter dash, posting a time of 11.33, a mark he reached at the Warrior Invitational.
Mora impressed in the long jump, too, finishing third.
“Either timing or racing other people that are as fast as you always makes you better,” Mora said. “We’ve been working on that lately, and it’s worked out nice.”
Though not a similar event, that mindset worked wonders for Elijah Echols, Friday’s first place-finisher in the 3200 meter run. Echols was a full three minutes faster than Asher Goldberg of Grand Junction. And Renfrow impressed in hurdles, placing second in both the 110 and 300 meter.
There weren’t any first-place finishes on either side for Montrose in relay events, but it wasn’t the talking point anyway. The Indians’ depth of talent was on clear display. Taygan Rocco, McGarry, Maryellen McCracken and Foster combined for second in the 4x100 meter relay, and on the boys’ side, Mora, Renfrow, Austin Zimmer and Junior Rodriguez took third in the same event.
Additional Montrose relay teams placed in the top five in specific events, adding to the Indians’ point total.
“It’s nice to look at some of our relays and see that we’ve got some depth,” Simpson said. “... We’ve got quite a few athletes that are right there (placing top five), so when we put a relay together, that’s what makes those relays fun. That corporate effort, not relying on one athlete… that’s fun looking at future seasons. You’re excited about that.”
Other notable performances include a fifth-place finish from Madison Lucero in the girls 300 meter hurdles, McGarry finishing fourth in the 200 meter dash and Yanosky excelling in shot put, adding five points to the girls’ total.
“They’ve all been doing really good,” Mora said. “We’ve been getting second or first in all of our meets so far, and that’s really nice.”
Montrose will look to replicate its season success at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction next week during the Southwest League meet, one of the more prominent meets of the season.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
