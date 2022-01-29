On Saturday afternoon, Montrose was thrown a look it hadn’t seen in awhile. Durango was in a 1-3-1 junk defense, game planning to deny the ball to point guard Trey Reese and star forward Luke Hutto.
The defense worked to a point — Montrose generated some looks but had trouble finishing and went into halftime with a 24-17 lead.
It was after halftime when the fireworks really started, with Montrose sending a gut punch to Durango.
Focused on increasing their tempo and generating three to four passes before taking a shot, the Indians flourished in transition and went on a 20-2 run to take a 44-19 lead.
With each rebound, Montrose raced down the court, which led to easy buckets and transition threes. Hutto on one possession had a breakaway lane and threw down a two-handed slam dunk, which added to the Indians' statement-third quarter.
The post-halftime effort helped the Indians (17-0) seal their 17th straight victory as they cruised to a 66-35 win over Durango (7-10).
“Durango had a really good gameplan trying to take Trey out of the game,” Montrose coach Voehringer said. “He’s the one that gets us into what we do. But we have multiple players who can go for double figures every night.”
Durango’s junk defense limited Montrose to 24 first-half points, one of the Indians’ lowest first-half totals this season.
Though the 1-3-1 look denied Reese and Hutto the ball, it didn’t limit attempts — Montrose just had trouble finishing.
Hutto later in the second quarter used his signature fancy footwork to create some looks, helping him finish with 14 points in the first half.
He continued to dominate in the second half and finished with 25 points on 10-for-16 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
“The fastbreak buckets were huge for us and I was on the receiving end of a lot of those. I can thank my teammates for that because all I have to do is run the floor and catch and shoot a layup,” Hutto said.
With Montrose pushing the tempo in the third quarter, Reese found some lanes and had some fancy passes, finishing with five assists. The increased tempo opened up looks for Fletcher Cheezum, too, as he knocked down a pair of threes in the period. He finished with 11 points.
"We hit shots in the second half and our chemistry was strong," Hutto said. "It was nice seeing us have three to four people get the ball before we got a shot off."
Up 59-28 with 3:37 left in the fourth quarter, the rest of Montrose’s starters exited as Kaleb Ferguson, Alonzo Trujillo, Jake Legg, Jacob Hawks and Jaxon Kattner came in to finish off the win.
“Defensively we played great,” Voehringer said. “We had a breakdown here and there, but until late into the game, Durango didn’t really get anything.”
Anthony Flint, who came in averaging a team-high 13.8 points per game for Durango, scored eight points in the first half and none in the second. Hutto was tasked with defending Flint and aced the test.
Other than Flint’s first-quarter three-pointer, which he knocked down as he elevated over Hutto, it was a quiet day for the senior. And Walter Stauffer, Durango’s other top offensive threat, scored 13 points, though six of those came late in the fourth quarter.
“Luke does a great job of using his length,” Voehringer said. “Very seldom does he get in foul trouble. He moves his feet and he’s done great on that end.”
The Indians’ 26-for-50 day from the floor increased their streak of shooting 50% or better to four games. They had 16 assists and just six turnovers.
Montrose on Tuesday will host Fruita, a team they defeated earlier this season 52-48.