No one on the Montrose High School boys soccer team could have predicted the team’s 6-5 record past the season’s midway point.
That’s because for a team that’s won the past two Southwestern League titles, expectations are high. Standards are lofty. Winning the SWL comes with those expectations.
The Indians’ goals have been tested of late. They prepared and studied.
Lately, the results just haven’t gone in their favor.
“It’s easy to be hard on ourselves because we were two-time league champions and haven’t met most expectations,” Montrose head boys soccer coach Cassie Snyder said. “We’re often comparing ourselves against ourselves, and it’s easy to be hard on yourself setting that standard. Everybody comes for us.”
That’s true. Montrose has a target on its back as defending league champions, and teams like Grand Junction and Fruita haven’t wavered. The Tigers and Wildcats play them physically. Non-league opponents do, too, like Eagle Valley and Doherty.
The first loss against Fruita included a 30-minute lightning delay, and conditions weren’t ideal. Both teams went into halftime tied 1-1, but Fruita’s second-half score was the difference.
The loss was Montrose’s third straight league loss after coming off back-to-back losses against Junction.
The stretch was hardly the result the team had expected when starting league play.
“We underperformed against Grand Junction both times and I thought we played well against Fruita to get a win. But they scored late and kind of took the wind out of our sails,” Snyder said.
“We should have scored earlier on, but we just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities.”
That was the theme Tuesday in the Indians’ second loss to Fruita. Montrose put itself in positions to score. Several times. But Fruita defenders stepped up at what seemed like every moment possible.
“They’re defenses are pretty similar,” Cooling said of Grand Junction and Fruita’s backline. “We just haven’t been able to figure out both of them yet. We’ve played them each twice and haven’t scored many goals.”
Teams’ physicality against the Indians is playing a role. So has adversity: injuries, losing notable players. It’s a recipe that’s finally catching up to the team after a strong start.
So what’s been Snyder’s message? There’s no excuse. Believe in the process.
“Moving forward, all we can do is try to be better about that, be tougher, keep our heads in it and be positive,” said Snyder, who added she feels the team’s spring season was less strenuous. “I told the guys we have to believe in ourselves and believe what we’re doing is the right thing to do because who else is going to believe besides us.”
Physicality is the Indians’ expectation come Saturday when they play Durango, one of the best teams in 4A and one that felt it should have won the SWL title last season.
With all that on the ledger, you can bet the Demons are ready for Saturday.
“We’re still a great team,” Snyder said last week. “People want to beat you even worse than they did before… we haven’t hosted a (playoff) game since 2017. Glenwood has a winning record, and if we can beat Durango, we could be in the top 16 if we can do that.
“We’re totally capable of doing that.”
Montrose did defeat Durango last spring — 1-0 at home — but lost 5-1 while playing on the Demons’ home turf.
Montrose will need a version of its early season offense to show up, or, as Cooling noted after Tuesday’s loss, must capitalize for finishes, a development he sees moving in the right direction. Durango, likely still eager to avenge last spring’s SWL results, will come swinging.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
