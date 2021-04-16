The Indians knew what a win Friday would mean for them. They controlled their own destiny. A win over Grand Junction Central would mean clinching their second straight Southwestern League title.
Behind sophomore Quincy Cooling’s hat trick, Montrose throttled the Warriors 6-0, finishing the regular season at 6-3 and 6-2 in the conference. They’re back-to-back SWL champions.
“I’m really proud of our team and the way we played today and the way we played this season,” Cooling said postgame. “We stuck together and it means a lot to pull it out.”
Cooling played a minor role in the Indians’ 2019 journey to the SWL crown, acting as a swingman between junior varsity and the varsity club. But on Friday, he was center stage, joining a strong group of players in program history to score three goals in one game.
His first came early in the first half, and his second was assisted by Aiden Harrell minutes later.
He capped the three-score day with a tap in shot off an assist from Adriel Encarnacion in the second half, matching his season scoring total coming into Friday’s game.
“Everyone helped out,” said Cooling, who credited the team’s midfielders for setting him up all game. “This year has been about everyone doing their job… it correlated into success and we knew what we had to do and everyone did their part.”
Others joined in on the scoring action, including Ben Silverberg, Isai Barajas and striker Agustin Montoya Ornelas, who started the scoring onslaught in the first half off a pass from Diego Vargas. Ornelas, Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said, is on a two-game roll, having played his best game of the season on Wednesday, and followed that up with a strong game on Friday, with the goal and an assist to Cooling.
The Indians, in all facets, we’re in complete control on Friday, limiting the Warriors to three total offensive chances in 80 minutes. Montrose continuously found runs and got behind Central’s backline, peppering Warriors’ keeper Alejandro Jimenez with 19 shots on goal.
“It’s more impressive in my mind this year (to be SWL champs) with the compressed season and a younger team,” said Snyder, who commended the players for their performance. “... Every game matters and for them to pull off a big couple games and have some solid wins this year and get in the top 16, I can’t speak highly enough of that.
“... and, it feels good to win (SWL) twice in a row.”
Capturing the league crown helps Montrose secure a spot in the top 16 of teams in 4A (this season has a 16-team playoff bracket). With the regular season extended through Monday due to the Front Range weather storm, the Indians won’t find out where they’re seeded or who their first-round opponent is until Tuesday. Both teams will square off either Wednesday or Thursday (the higher seed will host).
Montrose’s previously scheduled game against Aspen, which was postponed, has been canceled.
For now, Montrose will get a little more practice time before the team embarks on completing its next goal.
“We’re super excited,” Snyder said. “We pulled it off here at the end, had a solid performance and got the result that we wanted. Now we’ll focus on meeting our other team goal, which is to win the first-round of playoffs.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
