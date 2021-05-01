Although Montrose boys soccer would like to be playing in the class 4A state title game on Saturday, they finish the 2021 spring season with the Southwestern League title and additional accolades, too.
Five Montrose players were selected for SWL All-Conference teams, with four capturing first-team honors — sophomore Quincy Cooling, junior Aiden Harrell, and seniors J.T. Imus and Diego Vargas. Striker Adriel Encarnacion, a junior, was the lone selection on the second-team.
Cooling led the Indians with six goals, helped by a hat-trick performance against Grand Junction Central in the final regular season game. His total was a single goal ahead of five scores from Harrell, who had the team lead for most of the campaign and had a stretch where he scored in five of six games.
Encarnacion had four goals, and tied for first with two other teammates (Harrell and Agustin Montoya Ornelas) in assists (3).
Harrell, Cooling and Vargas did well finding one another (Cooling easily could’ve had more scores this season if not for some unsuccessful attempts) as the season progressed, and Imus worked with the other defenders to hold the backline, which helped Montrose get off to a 4-1 start.
The five selections in the conference were second behind Durango’s seven. Fruita and Grand Junction each had four, and Grand Junction Central secured two.
Durango’s Sayer Frontella was named Player of the Year, and coach Aaron Champenoy earned Coach of the Year honors.
Here are the rest of the SWL selections:
Fruita:
• Kailen Rutkowski
• Jaden Rutkowski
• Matlock Harrison
• Griffin Cunningham
Durango:
• Sayer Frontella
• Logan Stetler
• Sam Carozza
• Dally Jackson
• Nik Korte
• Tristen Lawson
• Fred Reiter
Grand Junction:
• Angel Mendez
• Luke Sturgeon
• Mathew Parkes
• Blake Sturgeon
Grand Junction Central:
• Jimenez Alejandro
• Randy Meoena-Zamora
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
