Set the tone early, and let momentum and consistent play do the rest.
That’s the message Montrose High School boys soccer head coach Cassie Snyder told her group following last week’s scrimmage against Canon City.
The players, naturally, took Snyder up on that offer, scoring their first goal three minutes into the start of Friday night’s game against Palisade, which came courtesy of Quincy Cooling. He scored off an assist from Adriel Encarnacion, the first goal in a 6-0 Montrose win.
“It was really fun,” Cooling said of the team’s performance. “It was our first game of the season and we’re just trying to figure everything out. It was fun and exciting to see all the strikers and mids connecting and us beating one-on-ones. I thought it was perfect.”
Perfect’s a good way to say how the rest of the game went for the Indians. Cooling scored another goal off a pass from Aaron Simpson and Aiden Harrell made it 3-0 following a through shot from Cooling.
Harrell showed off some fancy footwork to net his second goal and give Montrose a 4-0 lead heading into halftime.
“We are so impressively technical all over,” Snyder said. “All of our attacking players, our outside backs and center backs — we’re a really technical team and we can use that to our advantage...we did a good job of possessing through the middle third to create some of that space that we needed to get those one versus one opportunities.”
That approach was supremely evident in the second half when Christian Lucero, working against a Palisade defender, muscled the ball forward and found ample room on the outside for a strike that entered the top of the net, Montrose’s sixth goal of the day.
Harrell had some of those moments in the second half and even helped Cooling secure his second-career hat trick in the period.
Those opportunities were just a portion of what quickly turned into a busy evening for Palisade’s defense. The Indians had 39 chances and 15 shots on goal.
Montrose’s backline deserves some credit, too. The Bulldogs had just four shots on goal and 17 total chances. Palisade just didn’t have much time to operate offensively with Montrose dominating on the former’s side of the field for extensive stretches.
“What we’ve been focusing on a lot is checking back to the ball, particularly out of our strikers,” Snyder said. “When they check back to the ball, and then we combine our strikers, our mids and get those runs in, it’s just totally different. It busts open defenses and is so hard to defend when you’ve got a striker running forward and pulling defenders with them. That creates space.
“That’s the difference. We did a really much better job checking back to the ball than we’ve had in the past couple of years.”
The promising start to the season comes with Montrose again featuring some youth. The Indians have four seniors — Encarnacion, Harrell, Iker Ayesta and Adriel Huizar Martinez — a step up from one last spring. There’s a healthy number of juniors (nine), like Cooling, Simpson, Jesus Chavez and Ben Silverberg, and 10 combined freshmen and sophomores.
A 6-0 win (matching a season-high six goals from last season) adds to that potential, Encarnacion said postgame.
“If the mids and me, Adriel, Christian and Jesus can do that every game, we can battle this season with everyone that we play,” Cooling said. “It’s going to be fun if we can play like that all season.”
On deck for Montrose (1-0) is a date with Delta on Tuesday at home at 5 p.m.
