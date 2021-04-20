Montrose boys soccer (6-3), following their league-clinching victory on Friday, has been named the No. 16 seed in the 4A playoff bracket, and will face No. 1 Battle Mountain (10-0) in Edwards on Thursday at 5 p.m.
With only 16 teams in this season’s playoff bracket, the Indians netted the final seed and will play a Huskies team that hasn’t lost a contest this spring. Battle Mountain has scored 55 times, and allowed just two goals in 10 games. They have scored five or more goals in all but one contest.
The Huskies have two scorers with 14 goals in Bryant Ramirez and Kevin Chavez. Several others have two or more goals, leaving Battle Mountain with a strong, balanced attack.
Meanwhile, Montrose is winners of two straight and has won five of their past seven games. The Indians played through an extremely competitive Southwestern League, capturing the league title for the second straight season. Offensively, Montrose is balanced, too, with eight different scorers who have at least scored once for the SWL champs.
The Huskies finished above Windsor for the No. 1 spot in all of 4A in the final classification rankings from the Colorado High School Activities Association. Montrose was outside the top 12 and finished with five points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.