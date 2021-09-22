During second half action — and throughout the whole game, really — Eagle Valley defenders were relentless pursuing Montrose midfielder Aiden Harrell, or striker Quincy Cooling. There was plenty of contact, but not everything was called.
And yet, there was Harrell, standing right back up, repeatedly unfazed by any extracurriculars in what looked and played like a rivalry game.
“It’s that mental thing,” Montrose head coach Cassie Snyder said. “Composure — keep your composure and focus on what we do. This season, that whole thing has changed. Obviously there are hiccups — nobody’s perfect. But throughout the season, they’ve remained composed.”
Composure was one of several contributors in Snyder’s assessment of Montrose’s stunning 3-2 double overtime victory over Eagle on Saturday. After both teams couldn’t muster a game-winning goal in the first overtime, Adriel Encarnacion provided the heroics, sending a cross from Cooling past Eagle Valley goalkeeper Jorge Bardales.
“I’m ecstatic right now,” Encarnacion said postgame. “It’s really good winning against a team of this caliber...It’s really nice to come home and just win.”
The Indians, nursing a 2-0 lead coming out of halftime, allowed a pair of second-half goals, one of which came on a free kick. Montrose tightened its defense after the game-tying score, and nearly went home winners late — Aiden sent a shot that clanked off the top right corner of the post, and another Montrose corner shot nearly crossed the net before Eagle Valley’s Ivan Macias knocked the ball away for a game-saving play.
After regulation, the Indians’ backline didn’t fret, allowing them to keep the team’s possession rate high (Montrose’s average possession in the first and second half hovered around 3.7, a near-elite rate).
It remained as such in the final eight minutes before Montrose shocked the Devils.
“It’s a game changer,” Snyder said of the team’s composure. “I’m so, so proud of the adjustments they’ve made and how composed they’ve been throughout the season as a whole...that is the difference between a good team and a great team — can you overcome regardless of what’s going on with the refs or what the other team puts in front of you? If we keep our game in our minds and keep composed like that, we’re going to beat really good teams. We proved that we are that good (Saturday).”
The rebound effort was made even sweeter considering Montrose’s 2-1 loss against Grand Junction last Thursday. The Tigers, like the Devils, focused on keeping the Indians from their game, and succeeded, Snyder said. After a first-half goal from Cooling, Montrose was held scoreless in the final 40 minutes.
Despite the loss, Saturday’s win extends what’s been a strong stretch this month. Montrose has won three of its past four, including a pair of victories over Doherty (5-2-1) and a talented Pueblo South squad. Eagle Valley is no slouch, either, at 2-2, with one of its losses coming against Battle Mountain (4-2).
In the four-game stretch, the Indians have outscored their opponents 11-7 and have eight assists. Harrell has scored five of his nine goals — two against Eagle Valley — during the run.
The Indians’ on-ball pressure also has played a role, allowing the defense, led by a contingent of Logan Boyers, Jesus Chavez, Brody Cooling, Aaron Simpson, Bohdan Walchle and others, to kick momentum back to the offense.
The timing of their recent play is fitting with the Indians set to resume league action on Thursday, against Grand Junction (3-4). Including Thursday’s contest, seven of the next eight games are league matchups. Durango, Montrose and Grand Junction Central are all currently above .500.
“We grow. We get better every time, every single game,” Snyder said. “There’s things for us to learn from, things for us to work on and they do it. They listen, follow direction well and make the adjustments. They grow — they really truly grow and I can’t ask for anything more than that.
“They’ve been fabulous. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.