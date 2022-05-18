MHS boys swimming group photo before state meet

Members of Montrose High School's 2022 state swimming team. Montrose, which sent 12 kids to state and qualified in 12 events, finished in 17th. Courtesy/Pam Motley) 

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Montrose boys swimming went into Friday’s 4A state swimming championship finals hunting for a top 10 relay finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The Indians traveled back to Montrose having accomplished that goal with a 10th-place finish in the 200-free relay. Brendan Ullmann, Alex Radovich, Barny Algacs and Lucas Motley combined for a time of 1:33.35 in the A final.

The four advanced to the B final in the 200-yard medley relay and finished 14th with a time of 1:45.74. The mark was .26 tenths of a second quicker than their time in the event’s preliminary.

Individually, Motley swam in two B finals — the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.

In the 200-yard free, he swam a 1:50.80, which was .64 tenths of a second quicker than his preliminary time.

He added a 19th place finish in the 100-yard breast with a time of 1:03.44.

Also taking part in a B final was Ullmann. He finished 20th in the 100-yard butterfly at 57.66 and was a mere .06 tenths of a second slower than he was in the preliminary.

Ullmann finished 27th in his other qualifying event, the 200-yard individual medley, with a time of 2:14.76.

Algacs and Radovich, in the 100-yard backstroke, finished 28th and 29th, respectively, during Thursday’s preliminaries. Algacs was slightly quicker, coming in at 1:02.41 to Radovich’s mark of 1:02.83.

Radovich competed in the 50-yard freestyle and finished 34th at 23.97.

Montrose barely missed making the cut for the B final in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Benedek Algacs, Zeke Waxler, Ryan Nichols and Barny Algacs finished 22nd with a time of 3:38.26, two places away from the cut off.

Gabe Woodland finished 15th in the 1-meter dive, posting a total of 338.25 points. Hunter Barton also qualified in the 1-meter dive but was unable to participate at state due to a concussion.

The Indians totaled 55.5 points at state, good for 17th.

Cheyenne Mountain took home the 4A state title with 402 total points.



Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?