Montrose boys swimming went into Friday’s 4A state swimming championship finals hunting for a top 10 relay finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The Indians traveled back to Montrose having accomplished that goal with a 10th-place finish in the 200-free relay. Brendan Ullmann, Alex Radovich, Barny Algacs and Lucas Motley combined for a time of 1:33.35 in the A final.
The four advanced to the B final in the 200-yard medley relay and finished 14th with a time of 1:45.74. The mark was .26 tenths of a second quicker than their time in the event’s preliminary.
Individually, Motley swam in two B finals — the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.
In the 200-yard free, he swam a 1:50.80, which was .64 tenths of a second quicker than his preliminary time.
He added a 19th place finish in the 100-yard breast with a time of 1:03.44.
Also taking part in a B final was Ullmann. He finished 20th in the 100-yard butterfly at 57.66 and was a mere .06 tenths of a second slower than he was in the preliminary.
Ullmann finished 27th in his other qualifying event, the 200-yard individual medley, with a time of 2:14.76.
Algacs and Radovich, in the 100-yard backstroke, finished 28th and 29th, respectively, during Thursday’s preliminaries. Algacs was slightly quicker, coming in at 1:02.41 to Radovich’s mark of 1:02.83.
Radovich competed in the 50-yard freestyle and finished 34th at 23.97.
Montrose barely missed making the cut for the B final in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Benedek Algacs, Zeke Waxler, Ryan Nichols and Barny Algacs finished 22nd with a time of 3:38.26, two places away from the cut off.
Gabe Woodland finished 15th in the 1-meter dive, posting a total of 338.25 points. Hunter Barton also qualified in the 1-meter dive but was unable to participate at state due to a concussion.
The Indians totaled 55.5 points at state, good for 17th.
Cheyenne Mountain took home the 4A state title with 402 total points.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone