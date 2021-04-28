Montrose High School, after a lengthy search, has found its next boys swimming coach.
After coaching the Montrose Marlins program for two-and-a-half years, stepping down in December 2019, Jill Barton has been hired to lead the boys swim program.
Barton will succeed Silas Almgren, who led the program for well over two decades before retiring from coaching the MHS and Marlins teams in 2019 following a decorated run.
Barton grew up in Texas and was a competitive swimmer, with a specialty in breaststroke and freestyle. While her husband was in med school, she trained triathletes in the swimming portion and taught swim lessons before moving to Montrose.
With Montrose still searching for a coach and days away from the season starting, Barton didn’t want the program’s legacy, the one Algrem helped build, to deter off course. It came unexpected, she said, unsure she was ever going to be a high school coach. But she stepped in and wants to help continue the program’s prominence.
“What I wanted to do was continue what Silas did for Montrose High School, and wanted to give the boys an opportunity to compete,” Barton told the Montrose Daily Press.
The boys were no different than other teams in Season D (spring), losing the 2020 spring season to the pandemic. Barton wants to make sure the boys on the 2021 team get the chance to compete again, something that hasn’t been readily available since March of last year.
Barton’s sons, Talmage and Hunter, expressed interest in swimming at MHS, adding to Barton’s decision to lead the program. Several showed up to the team’s first unofficial practice, and the team may add a few more swimmers in the coming days.
With the season (somewhat) coming fast and furious, Barton and the swimmers will look to simplify the approach this campaign.
“Our goal is to continue to condition, to improve and to have fun,” Barton said. “... this year, we’re doing the best we can with the hand that we’re given.”
Ezra Nash, Kyle Ullmann and Jack Flower are among a small group of returnees that will lead the program as they navigate a tricky school and athletic schedule. Some of the swimmers are finishing up the climbing season, and practice will begin to really ramp up starting next week.
They’ll have less meets than usual, but Barton said plans are in the works to get at least one more meet on the schedule, with hopes it can be held at the Montrose Recreation Center.
“I’m excited to get these boys the opportunity to continue to develop after the last 18 months,” Barton said.
The boys will have their work cut out for them, as the top 20 in each event will qualify for the state meet.
An official meet schedule has yet to be finalized, according to Montrose High School, but should be released soon.
