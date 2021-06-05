Normal wouldn’t be the word to describe this season for the Montrose High School boys swimming program, but they’re not worried about that.
Up at 5 a.m. and at practice at 5:45 a.m., the boys are using any time they have in this season to improve conditioning and technique.
It doesn’t even matter that they’re out of school and have some additional free time. They’re still taking advantage, in the pool five days a week.
“It’s been a unique year, for sure,” Montrose boys swim coach Jill Barton said. “But they’re putting in the dedication and time.”
Currently, the boys are preparing for the conference championships in Grand Junction on June 18, an important meet that will decide which swimmers will qualify for state.
Any practice time leading up to the championships is crucial for the boys, considering they’ve participated in two meets this season — once in Glenwood and a home meet on May 20.
In Glenwood, Montrose scored 84 points with just eight swimmers, four of whom are at the advanced beginner level. To compare, Glenwood, with 18 swimmers, scored 132 points.
“To score 84 points with just eight swimmers, that’s pretty great,” Barton said. “It’s exciting to see. Hopefully we can get more swimmers next year and get a bigger team.”
The boys’ efforts during the home meet weren’t too shabby, either. They scored 65 points as a team — 30 points behind Glenwood (95) — and finished with five first-place finishes.
Junior Brendan Ullmann placed first (1:03.48) in the 100 yard butterfly, seven seconds ahead of second place, and Alex Radovich, a freshman, bested the field in the 200 yard individual medley, at 2:24.36.
In the 50 yard freestyle, Ezra Nash was first in a 10-man field, with a time of 24.42, and he, alongside Lucas Motley, Ullmann and Radovich, defeated two other Glenwood groups in the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Motley added a first-place finish (1:09.21) in the 100 yard breaststroke. And Gabe Woodland, who’s new to the sport, doesn’t dive like it. Woodland won the diving section for the Indians in Glenwood, and put up a score of 119.85 at the Montrose meet (he was the only diver between both teams).
“With everything that’s been thrown at the kids, we’ve done a good job,” Barton said. “... To get up in the summertime and put in the hours that they’re doing, and go to work, and with how early it is, I’m so impressed with the way the boys are putting in the work this season.”
The performances come despite a limited meet schedule — with prom and graduation in the middle of the season, and the team starting the season a little later, it was much more difficult to attend and schedule meets, Barton said.
She also wanted to work within the confines of the team’s budget, giving them ample opportunity to compete, but not overdo it, considering some of the students already travel plans with the school year complete.
Additional practice time, though, has helped integrate different opportunities. They’ve practiced conditioning extensively, mixing in technique work. The boys have added starts, flip turns and streamline positioning to their practice routines, as well as kicking, so they can build leg strength.
“It’s really been a mixture of conditioning and technique work so we can try to improve in any capacity possible so we can cut times,” Barton said.
Montrose has nine more days of practice before heading to Grand Junction for conference championships. Barton said with the way the boys swam at prior meets, though a crowded field, some swimmers and the relay teams can qualify for state with a strong performance.
“A lot of this season has been about dedication, having fun, and honing in on their skill set,” Barton said. “That’s their goal and I feel like we have achieved it.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
