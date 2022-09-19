The Montrose boys cross country team placed four runners in the top eight finishers at the Mountaineer Cowboy Invitational in Gunnison last Saturday to win first place honors by a single point, 38 to 39 over second-place finisher Salida High School.

Top individual honors went to senior Jonas Graff of the Montrose Red Hawks. Graff’s winning time was 16.50.10 seconds. Zack Morris, Elijah Echols, and Mekhi Mangrum, all representing Montrose High School, placed sixth, seventh and eighth to cement the team championship.



