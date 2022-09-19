The Montrose boys cross country team placed four runners in the top eight finishers at the Mountaineer Cowboy Invitational in Gunnison last Saturday to win first place honors by a single point, 38 to 39 over second-place finisher Salida High School.
Top individual honors went to senior Jonas Graff of the Montrose Red Hawks. Graff’s winning time was 16.50.10 seconds. Zack Morris, Elijah Echols, and Mekhi Mangrum, all representing Montrose High School, placed sixth, seventh and eighth to cement the team championship.
Other contributors included Phil Howe and Micah Simpson who finished 21st and 27th. In all, Montrose has a dozen runners finish the race.
The Olathe Pirates finished a respectable sixth place in the boys competition. Running for Olathe were Connor Ridley, Cesar Franco, Mauricio Herrera, Diego Garcia, Quentin Wood, Chase Ridley and Lucas Barber.
The Olathe girls took home the 5th place trophy as Kenzie Bush, a junior, finished in third place leading the Olathe contingent. Her third place time was 20.44.40 seconds. She was followed by Zia Schwab, Yadira Alcaraz, Anabelle Hawkins, Emmy Maxwell, Mya Wilcox, Lizzy Corn, Ruby Ridley and Kim Blosser.
Next up for the cross country runners will be a road trip to Crested Butte on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone